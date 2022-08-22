Hermon-Belfast Controlled Scrimmage – August 22 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks hosted the Belfast Lions in a controlled scrimmage on Monday afternoon August 22nd.

After a week of double sessions it's always fun to "hit" someone else! On a day with the temperatures in the 80's the Hawks and the Lions had the opportunity. In a controlled scrimmage the coaches are on the field with the players. And they have a 10 play drive before turning the ball over. If the team scores, they go back to the 35 and start over.

Of note, all the Hermon coaches have beards! And there was a call where the defense flapped their "wings" and made "Hawk sounds?"

Up next for each team is an exhibition game. Belfast will host Hampden Academy in and exhibition and then open the regular season on Friday, September 2nd at home against Medomak Valley. Hermon is at Old Town for the exhibition game and then opens the season on Friday September 2nd at MCI

Check out the photos from the controlled scrimmage.

