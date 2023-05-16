Hermon Doubles Up Old Town 4-2

The Hermon Hawks doubled up the Old Town Coyotes, winning 4-2 on Tuesday, May 16th at Hermon.

Mikelle Verrill pitched a complete game for the Hawks, limiting the Coyotes to just 5 hits. She struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Verrill had 1 of the 4 Hawk's hits, stroking a double. Olivia Johnston had a single and drove in 2 runners. Makenzie Gallant had a single.

Emma Doucetter went 4.0 innings for the Coyotes. She struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter. She allowed the 4 runs, although just 2 were earned. Haley Sirois pitched the final 2 innings, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Hermon is 7-2 and will play a doubleheader in Aroostook County against Presque Isle on Saturday, May 20th.

Old Town is 6-4 and hosts Orono on Thursday, May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

