Hermon Girls Beat Ellsworth 46-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 4th Quarter outscoring Ellsworth 15-2 to come away with a 46-30 victory at Ellsworth High School on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hermon led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth outscored Hermon 10-6 to cut the lead to 3 points 31-28.

Hermon was led by Elizabeth Wyman with 14 points and Maddie Lebel with 10 points. The Hawks were 19-32 from the free throw line with Wyman going a perfect 8-8. They had 1 3-pointer, scored by Maddie Lebel

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 14 points. Clifford kept Ellsworth in the game with 4 3-pointers. Grace Jaffray had 6 points. The Eagles were 8-14 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 9-6 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to play John Bapst on Friday, February 4th at the Cross Insurance Center, at Caribou on Monday, February 7th and at MDI on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hermon is 13-2 and has 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Houlton on Saturday February 5th and then close out the season at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, February 8th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 12 13 6 15 46 Ellsworth Girls 9 9 10 2 30

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 6 2 2 0 2 4 3 Allie Cameron 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 10 3 2 1 3 9 12 Sydney Gallop 8 2 2 0 4 6 13 Charlotte Caron 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 8 3 3 0 2 5 32 Elizabeth Wyman 14 3 3 0 8 8 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 46 13 12 1 19 32

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 3 1 1 0 1 2 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Megan Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 14 5 1 4 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 4 2 2 0 0 2 15 Brooke Pirie 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 3 0 0 0 3 4 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 6 1 1 0 4 6 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 9 5 4 8 14

