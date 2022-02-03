Hermon Girls Beat Ellsworth 46-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 2, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 4th Quarter outscoring Ellsworth 15-2 to come away with a 46-30 victory at Ellsworth High School on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hermon led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth outscored Hermon 10-6 to cut the lead to 3 points 31-28.

Hermon was led by Elizabeth Wyman with 14 points and Maddie Lebel with 10 points.  The Hawks were 19-32 from the free throw line with Wyman going a perfect 8-8. They had 1 3-pointer, scored by Maddie Lebel

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 14 points. Clifford kept Ellsworth in the game with 4 3-pointers. Grace Jaffray had 6 points. The Eagles were 8-14 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 9-6 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to play John Bapst on Friday, February 4th at the Cross Insurance Center, at Caribou on Monday, February 7th and at MDI on Tuesday, February 8th. The games against John Bapst and MDI will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Hermon is 13-2 and has 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Houlton on Saturday February 5th and then close out the season at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, February 8th.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Girls121361546
Ellsworth Girls9910230

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs622024
3Allie Cameron000000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel1032139
12Sydney Gallop822046
13Charlotte Caron000000
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy833025
32Elizabeth Wyman1433088
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS46131211932

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel311012
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan000000
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford1451400
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton422002
15Brooke Pirie000000
21Lily Bean300034
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray611046
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS30954814

Photos

Ellsworth-Hermon Girls Basketball

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team played host to Hermon on Wednesday, February 2nd
