Hermon Girls Defeat Houlton 49-27 on Senior Recognition Day [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks honored Seniors Faith Coombs, Maddie Lebel, Sydney Gallop, Charlotte Caron, Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman before the game, and then went on to beat Houlton, 49-27 on Saturday, February 5th in Hermon.

#2 Faith Coombs, #11 Maddie Lebel, #12 Sydney Gallop, #13 Charlotte Caron, #23 Megan Tracy, #32 Elizabeth Wyman Photo Ari Anagonstis

The Hawks race out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back. They led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half, and 37-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Hermon was paced by Maddie Lebel who finished with 21 points, and Elizabeth Wyman who had 10 points. The Hawks were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Maddie Lebel had 4 3-pointers and Faith Coombs had 1 3-pointer.

Houlton was led by Drew Warmn with 7 poiints and Breanne Barton had 6 points. The Ponies were 4-10 from the free throw line. They had 1 3-pointer, sunk by Olivia Henderon

Hermon is now 14-2 and has 1 game remaining in the regular season, Tuesday, February 8 against John Bapst

Houlton is 6-6 with 4 games remaining. They play at home on February 7th against Central Aroostook and then at home on February 8th against Bucksport. Houlton then closes out the regular season on Wednesday February 9th against Bucksport and on Thursday, February 10th against Old Town.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Girls 8 8 6 5 27 Hermon Hawks Girls 15 10 12 12 49

Box Score

Houlton

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 11 Amelia Callnan 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Olivia Henderson 5 2 1 1 0 2 15 Gabby Gentle 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Drew Warman 7 2 2 0 3 6 23 Mia Henderson 5 2 2 0 1 2 24 Emma Swallow 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Kaitlyn Kenney 2 1 1 0 0 0 30 Lily Brewer 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Camille Callnan 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Danni Espenscheid 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Breanne Barton 6 3 3 0 0 0 TOTALS 27 11 10 1 4 10

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 21 7 3 4 3 4 12 Sydney Gallop 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Charlotte Caron 8 4 4 0 0 2 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 5 2 2 0 1 2 32 Elizabeth Wyman 10 5 5 0 0 0 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 49 20 15 5 4 8