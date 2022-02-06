Hermon Girls Defeat Houlton 49-27 on Senior Recognition Day [STATS]

Hermon Girls Defeat Houlton 49-27 on Senior Recognition Day [STATS]

#2 Faith Coombs, #11 Maddie Lebel, #12 Sydney Gallop, #13 Charlotte Caron, #23 Megan Tracy, #32 Elizabeth Wyman Photo Ari Anagonstis

The Hermon Hawks honored Seniors Faith Coombs, Maddie Lebel, Sydney Gallop, Charlotte Caron, Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman before the game, and then went on to beat Houlton, 49-27 on Saturday, February 5th in Hermon.

#2 Faith Coombs, #11 Maddie Lebel, #12 Sydney Gallop, #13 Charlotte Caron, #23 Megan Tracy, #32 Elizabeth Wyman Photo Ari Anagonstis
loading...

The Hawks race out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back. They led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half, and 37-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Hermon was paced by Maddie Lebel who finished with 21 points, and Elizabeth Wyman who had 10 points. The Hawks were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Maddie Lebel had 4 3-pointers and Faith Coombs had 1 3-pointer.

Houlton was led by Drew Warmn with 7 poiints and Breanne Barton had 6 points. The Ponies were 4-10 from the free throw line. They had 1 3-pointer, sunk by Olivia Henderon

Hermon is now 14-2 and has 1 game remaining in the regular season, Tuesday, February 8 against John Bapst

Houlton is 6-6 with 4 games remaining. They play at home on February 7th against Central Aroostook and then at home on February 8th against Bucksport. Houlton then closes out the regular season on Wednesday February 9th against Bucksport and on Thursday, February 10th against Old Town.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Girls886527
Hermon Hawks Girls1510121249

Box Score

Houlton

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
11Amelia Callnan211000
12Olivia Henderson521102
15Gabby Gentle000000
22Drew Warman722036
23Mia Henderson522012
24Emma Swallow000000
25Kaitlyn Kenney211000
30Lily Brewer000000
32Camille Callnan000000
33Danni Espenscheid000000
35Breanne Barton633000
TOTALS2711101410

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs310100
3Allie Cameron000000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel2173434
12Sydney Gallop211000
13Charlotte Caron844002
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy522012
32Elizabeth Wyman1055000
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS492015548

 

If Valentine Hearts Were Written By Mainers

Mainers know how to be funny, when they want to.

 

 

 

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top