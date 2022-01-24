Hermon Girls Explode for 25 Points in 3rd Quarter Beat Presque Isle 60-33 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team came out of the locker room in the 3rd Quarter and exploded for 25 points, to beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 60-33 on Monday, January 24th in Hermon.

The Hawks led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-15 at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring Presque Isle 25-9 in the 3rd Quarter, Hermon led 42-24.

Hermon had 4 players in double figures. Faith Coombs led the Hawks with 17 points, and Maddie Lebel and Elizabeth Wyman each had 12 points, while Megan Tracy had 10 points. The Hawks were 15-28 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Coombs had 4 3-pointers and Lebel had the other 3-pointer for Hermon.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau with 14 points while Faith Sjoberg had 12 points. The Wildcats were 7-10 from the free throw line. They had 3-pointers, 2 each by Jeandreau and Sjoberg.

Hermon is now 10-1 and will play at MDI on Tuesday, January 25th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on the WDEA APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio.

Presque Isle, now 9-4 plays at Ellsworth on Friday, January 28th. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV

To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE

Thanks to Hermon Coach Chris Cameron for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 8 7 9 9 33 Hermon Girls 13 4 25 18 60

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Kailynn Gilmour 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Faith Sjoberg 12 5 3 2 0 0 14 Jorja Maynard 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Anna Jeandreau 14 4 2 2 4 6 22 Myah Bragdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Courtney Kane 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Sadie LaPointe 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Grace O’Connell 2 0 0 0 2 2 34 Mia Casavant 1 0 0 0 1 2 42 Lexi Morningstar 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 33 11 7 4 7 10

Hermon