Hermon Girls Explode for 25 Points in 3rd Quarter Beat Presque Isle 60-33 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team came out of the locker room in the 3rd Quarter and exploded for 25 points, to beat the Presque Isle Wildcats 60-33 on Monday, January 24th in Hermon.

The Hawks led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-15 at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring Presque Isle 25-9 in the 3rd Quarter, Hermon led 42-24.

Hermon had 4 players in double figures. Faith Coombs led the Hawks with 17 points, and Maddie Lebel and Elizabeth Wyman each had 12 points, while Megan Tracy had 10 points. The Hawks were 15-28 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Coombs had 4 3-pointers and Lebel had the other 3-pointer for Hermon.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau with 14 points while Faith Sjoberg had 12 points. The Wildcats were 7-10 from the free throw line. They had  3-pointers, 2 each by Jeandreau and Sjoberg.

Hermon is now 10-1 and will play at MDI on Tuesday, January 25th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on the WDEA APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio.

Presque Isle, now 9-4 plays at Ellsworth on Friday, January 28th. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV

Thanks to Hermon Coach Chris Cameron for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls879933
Hermon Girls134251860

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Kailynn Gilmour000000
12Faith Sjoberg1253200
14Jorja Maynard000000
20Anna Jeandreau1442246
22Myah Bragdon000000
24Courtney Kane000000
30Sadie LaPointe211000
32Grace O’Connell200022
34Mia Casavant100012
42Lexi Morningstar211000
44Rossalyn Buck000000
TOTALS331174710

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs1762412
3Allie Cameron000000
4Brooke Gallop200022
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel1243136
12Sydney Gallop411022
13Charlotte Caron311014
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy1044026
32Elizabeth Wyman1244046
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS60201551528
