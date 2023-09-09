Hermon Girls Lose for the 1st Time in Regular Season Since 2018 Falling to Old Town 4-2

The Old Town Girls Soccer Team beat the Hermon Hawks 4-2 at Pottle Field, in Hermon, in a game broadcast on Ticket TV on Saturday, September 9th.

It was the first time the Hawks had lost a regular season game to a Northern Maine opponent since the 2018 season.

Old Town took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal by Alexis Degrasse.

The Coyotes led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 2nd half, Karina Dumond scored a pair of goals for the Coyotes, at the 43rd and 55th minutes.

In between, Rhiannon Bousquet scored for the Coyotes, at the 50th minute.

Hermon finally got on the scoreboard with 2 late goals, the first by Madison Stewart in the 66th minute with 14 minutes left, and then again by Sam Grover in the 77th minute with 3 minutes left to play.

Hermon is now 3-1 on the season. The Hawks will host the Hampden Broncos on Wednesday, September 13th at 6 p.m.

Old Town is 2-0. They will host the Orono Red Riots on Thursday, September 14th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the stats

