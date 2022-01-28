Hermon Girls Rally to Defeat Ellsworth 40-34 [STATS]
The Hermon Girls Basketball Team rallied from their loss to MDI on Tuesday night, to defeat the Ellsworth Eagles 40-34 on Thursday, January 27th at Hermon. The Hawks went 11-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, with Maddie Lebel going 9-12.
Hermon led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the score was deadlocked 21-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 25-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 15 points with Morgn Clifford finishing with 9 points. The Eagles were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 2 3-pointers and Grace Jaffray had 1 3-pointer.
Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 18 points. Charlotte Caron had 8 points. The Hawks were 14-26 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers, with Lebel having 2 3's, and Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs 1 3-pointer each.
Hermon is now 11-2 and will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Monday, January 31st.
Ellsworth is 8-5 and will play Presque Isle at Katisiaficas Gymnasium on Friday, January 28th. That game will be live-streamed on 92.9 The Ticket TV with the game set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Coach Pooler for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|13
|8
|4
|9
|34
|Hermon Girls
|10
|11
|3
|16
|40
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Abby Radel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Bivins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Megan Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Lily Bean
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Anna Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|15
|4
|3
|1
|6
|9
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|34
|11
|8
|3
|9
|17
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Allie Cameron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|18
|2
|0
|2
|12
|17
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|40
|11
|7
|4
|14
|26