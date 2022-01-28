Hermon Girls Rally to Defeat Ellsworth 40-34 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team rallied from their loss to MDI on Tuesday night, to defeat the Ellsworth Eagles 40-34 on Thursday, January 27th at Hermon. The Hawks went 11-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, with Maddie Lebel going 9-12.

Hermon led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the score was deadlocked 21-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 25-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 15 points with Morgn Clifford finishing with 9 points. The Eagles were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 2 3-pointers and Grace Jaffray had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 18 points. Charlotte Caron had 8 points. The Hawks were 14-26 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers, with Lebel having 2 3's, and Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs 1 3-pointer each.

To nominate someone for the 92.9 High School Player of the Week Click HERE

Hermon is now 11-2 and will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Monday, January 31st.

Ellsworth is 8-5 and will play Presque Isle at Katisiaficas Gymnasium on Friday, January 28th. That game will be live-streamed on 92.9 The Ticket TV with the game set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Pooler for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 13 8 4 9 34 Hermon Girls 10 11 3 16 40

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 7 3 3 0 1 2 10 Megan Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 9 3 1 2 1 3 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Brooke Pirie 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 Lily Bean 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 15 4 3 1 6 9 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 34 11 8 3 9 17

Hermon