Hermon Girls Rally to Defeat Ellsworth 40-34 [STATS]

Hermon Girls Rally to Defeat Ellsworth 40-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team rallied from their loss to MDI on Tuesday night, to defeat the Ellsworth Eagles 40-34 on Thursday, January 27th at Hermon. The Hawks went 11-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, with Maddie Lebel going 9-12.

Hermon led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the score was deadlocked 21-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 25-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 15 points with Morgn Clifford finishing with 9 points. The Eagles were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 2 3-pointers and Grace Jaffray had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 18 points. Charlotte Caron had 8 points. The Hawks were 14-26 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers, with Lebel having 2 3's, and Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs 1 3-pointer each.

To nominate someone for the 92.9 High School Player of the Week Click HERE

Hermon is now 11-2 and will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Monday, January 31st.

Ellsworth is 8-5 and will play Presque Isle at Katisiaficas Gymnasium on Friday, January 28th. That game will be live-streamed on 92.9 The Ticket TV with the game set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Pooler for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls1384934
Hermon Girls101131640

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel000000
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan733012
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford931213
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton211000
15Brooke Pirie000001
21Lily Bean100012
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray1543169
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS341183917

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs621114
3Allie Cameron211000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel182021217
12Sydney Gallop211000
13Charlotte Caron832115
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy422000
32Elizabeth Wyman000000
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS4011741426

 

Categories: High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top