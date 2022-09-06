Hermon Hawks 6 – Ellsworth Eagles 1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls' Soccer Team traveled to Pottle Field in Hermon to take on the Hawks, on Tuesday night, September 6th, but it was Hermon coming away victorious 6-1.

Hermon led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Lyndsee Reed had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead Hermon. Madison Stewart scored twice and Jaylin Hills had a goal for Hermon.

Lizzie Boles scored Ellsworth's lone goal, assisted by Jordan Berry.

Hermon is now 2-0 and will play at home against MDI next, on Thursday, September 15th at 6 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 1-1 and will host GSA at Del Luce Stadium on Thursday, September 8th at 6 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app