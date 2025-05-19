The Hermon Hawks scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to rally and beat the Brewer Witches on Monday, May 19th. The game was moved to Hampden Academy so the game could be played on the turf.

Mikelle Verrill started in the circle for the Hawks, and she allowed 3 hits in 5.0 innings, She struck out 8 and walked 6, allowing the 5 runs. Braelyn Wilcox picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 2.0 inning and walking 2 while striking out 5.

Sara Young took the loss for the Witches. She allowed 11 hits and 7 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Audrey Loupin retired the final batter.

Emma Jameson had a 3-run homer for Brewer. Jordin Williams had a double. Loupin had a double, driving in 2 runs.

Wilcox was 3-4 with a double for the Hawks, driving in 2 runs. Addy Waning was 2-4 with a double. Rebecca Balmas was 2-4 with a run batted in. Molly Simcox and Katie Fowler each had a double with run batted in. Verrill had a single and drove in 2 runs. Olivia Johnson had a double.

Hermon is now 10-1 on the season. They will travel to Newport to play the Nokomis Warriors on Friday, May 23rd at 4 p.m.

Brewer is now 7-4. They will host Edward Little on Wednesday, May 21st at 6 p.m.

