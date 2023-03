Hermon High School 2023 Baseball and Softball Schedules

Continuing to work around our listening area, here are the 2023 Hermon Hawks Baseball and Softball schedules. Best of luck this season!

Softball

Monday April 10 at Bangor TBA

Wednesday April 12 at Brewer 4:30 p.m.

Thursday April 13 vs. Bucksport TBA

Monday April 17 vs. Mattanawcook Academy 12 noon

Tuesday April 25 at Foxcroft Academy 4:30 SEASON OPENER

Thursday April 27 at Hampden Academy 4:15 p.m.

Saturday April 29 vs. Caribou 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Wednesday May 3 at Old Town 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 9 vs. Nokomis 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 11 at John Bapst 4:30 p.m. at Husson

Saturday May 13 at Ellsworth 12 Noon

Tuesday May 16 vs. Old Town 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 18 vs. Hampden Academy 4:30 p.m.

Saturday May 20 at Presque Isle 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Tuesday May 23 at Nokomis 4 p.m.

Thursday May 25 vs. Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 26 vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m.

Monday May 29 vs. MDI 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Wednesday April 12 at Brewer TBA

Thursday April 13 vs. Bucksport TBA

Monday April 17 vs. Mattanawcook Academy 12 Noon

Tuesday April 25 at Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m. SEASON OPENER

Thursday April 27 at Hampden Academy 4:15 p.m.

Saturday April 29 vs. Caribou 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Wednesday May 3 at Old Town 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 9 vs. Nokomis 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 11 at John Bapst 4:30 p.m. at Husson University

Saturday May 13 at Ellsworth 12 Noon

Tuesday May 16 vs. Old Town 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 18 vs. Hampden Academy 4:30 p.m.

Saturday May 20 at Presque Isle 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

Tuesday May 23 at Nokomis 4 p.m.

Thursday May 25 vs. Ellsworth 4:30 p.m.

Friday May 26 vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m.

Monday May 29 vs. MDI 4:30 p.m.

For updates, postponements you should check the Hermon High School Athletic Website