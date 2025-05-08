The Hermon Hawks nipped the Old Town Coyotes 6-5 in a Class B North Baseball game on Thursday, May 8th in Old Town in a game that was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Hermon took a 5-0 lead at the end of the 2nd inning. Old Town tied the game after scoring 3 runs in the 4th inning and adding single runs in the 5th and 6th inning.

Hermon scored the winning run on a 2 out double by Eli Cormier driving in Brayden Ladd.

Mason Kinney started on the mound and went 5.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 4. Maddox Kinney came on in relief, picking up the win. He pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out and walking 1.

Cormier was 2-4 for the Hawks. Sam Hopkins was 2-4 with a run batted in. Mason Kinney was 2-4. Brayden Ladd, Tommy Meserve and Edgar Leclerc each had a single for the Hawks.

Hermon stole 6 bases with Cormier swiping 3, Cam Morrison 2 and Ladd 2.

Tyler Priest started on the mound for the Coyotes. He went 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, striking out and walking 3. Julian Duty took the loss, pitching the final 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Nate Baker was 3-4, with a triple to lead the Coyote's offense. Alex McCannell had a double. Duty, Liam Murphy and Carter Osnoe had a single.

Julian Duty had a stolen base.

Hermon is now 4-2. The Hawks will travel to Caribou to play a doubleheader against the Vikings on Friday May 9th with games at 1 and 3 p.m.

Old Town is now 3-2. They will host Orono on Monday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

