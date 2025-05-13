The Hermon Hawks run-ruled the MDI Trojans, winning 10-0 in Hermon on Tuesday, May 13th. The game was stopped in the 5th inning.

Mikelle Verrill allowed just 2 hits in the circle for the Hawks. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Addy Waning hit a 2-run homer in the 4th and had a single. Molly Simcox was 2-4 with a double and ingle. Verrill helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 with a double, driving in 3 runs. MK Tracy, Braelyn Wilcox and Olivia Johnson each had a single for the Hawks.

Taylor Grant allowed 9 hits an 10 runs 8 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 6.

Grace Hodgdon and Cate Brown singled for the Trojans.

Hermon is 6-1. They will play at Ellsworth on May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is 5-3. They will play at Bucksport on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

