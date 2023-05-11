Hermon Scores Early Beats John Bapst 7-2 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks scored 3 runs in the 1st inning and added 2 in the 3rd inning, before adding 2 runs in the 6th inning, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 7-2 on Thursday, May 11th.

Lyndsee Reed had a double and single for the Hawks, driving in 2 runs. Addy Waning had 2 singles. Molly Simcox and Mikelle Verrill each singled for Hermon

Verrill was in the circle for the Hawks. She allowed 6 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 13 and walked 2.

Emma Lowell was in the circle for the Crusaders. She allowed the 7 runs and 6 hits. She struck out 2 and walked 3.

Julia Hagstrom, Grace Martin, Ariana Cross, Olivia Hagstrom, Lily Stelline and Alaine Mitchell all singled for the Crusaders.

Hermon is now 5-2. The Hawks travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Saturday, May 13th at 12 Noon.

John Bapst is now 6-3. They host the MDI Trojans at the Union Street Complex in Bangor on Friday, May 12th at 5 p.m.

