The Hermon Softball Team beat Bangor 3-1 in a pitcher's duel at Hermon High School on Tuesday, May 27th..

Braelyn Wilcox was dominant in the circle for the Hawks. She struck out 15, walking 4 and allowed just 3 hits, and 1 earned run to pick up the win.

Emma Tripp was the tough-luck loser for Bangor. She struck out 3, walking 4 and allowing just 5 hits. She gave up 3 runs, 1 of which was earned.

Kenzie Gallant had a pair of hits for Hermon, going 2-2. Olivia Johnson had a single, driving in a run. Addy Waning and Sophie Peterson each had a hit.

Sophie Lynch, who recorded her 100th career hit the other day, was 2-2 with a double and a RBI for Bangor. Emily Adams had a single.

Hermon is 13-1. They will host John Bapst on Saturday, May 31st at 12 Noon.

Bangor is 10-4 and will host Brunswick on Friday, May 30th at 4:30 p.m.

