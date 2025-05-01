The Hermon Hawks shutout the Ellsworth Eagles 10-0 on Thursday, May 1st in Hermon. The game was stopped after 6 innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Braelyn Wilcox was dominant in the circle for Hermon. She allowed just 3 hits and struck out 7, without walking a batter.

Rebecca Balmas was 3-4, driving in 4 runs to lead Hermon's offense. Katie Fowler, leading off had 2 hits, including a double. Kenzie Gallant was 2-3 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Mikelle Verrill was 2-4. Molly Simcox, Addy Waning, Hannah Waning, Leah Walker and Olivia Johnson all singled.

Wilcox, Verrill and Balmas all stole a base for the Hawks

Jayden Sullivan had 2 of Ellsworth's hits. Natalie Jagels had a double

Kaylee Bagley was in the circle for Ellsworth. She struck out and walked 3.

Hermon is now 2-1. They will travel to play Oceanside on Saturday, May 3rd at 11 a.m.

Ellsworth is now 2-2. They will host John Bapst on Tuesday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game

Ellsworth-Hermon Softball May 1 The Hermon Hawks hosted the Ellsworth Eagles on Thursday, May 1st Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

