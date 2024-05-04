Washington Academy Remains Undefeated Beating Foxcroft Academy 6-4

The Washington Academy Lady Raiders remained unbeaten, beating the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 6-4 in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, May 4th.

Bella Cirone struck out 13 and walked 6 as she pitched a complete game 1-hitter for the Lady Raiders. She allowed 4 runs, but just 1 was earned.

Cirone batting leadoff helped herself at the plate going 2-4 with a double and driving in a run. Avery Libby was 3-4 with a run batted in. Avery Cates was 2-4, and scored twice. Sadie Story and Meadow Rohde each singled for Washington Academy

Amara Driscoll was in the circle for the Ponies. She went the distance, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter.

Jadenne Frigon had the lone hit for the Ponies.

Washington Academy, now 7-0 will host GSA on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 1-5. They will host Mattanawcook Academy on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.