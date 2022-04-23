Hermon Softball Defeats Foxcroft Academy 24-0 to Open Season

The Hermon Hawks banged out 23 hits in 4 innings as they beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 24-0 on Friday, April 22nd. The game was stopped after 4.5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Katie Fowler started in the circle for Hermon. She went 3.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 6 and walking 1. Brae Wilcox came on in relief, throwing the final 2 innings. She didn't allow a hit and struck out 3.

Lindsay Reed paced Hermon's hitting attack, going 5-5 and driving in 6 runs. She hit for the cycle, with a homer, triple, double and single.

Faith Coombs was 3-4 with 5 runs batted in. She had a double.

Molly Simcox, Ava Dean, Norra Idano and Brae Wilcox all had 2 hits. Simcox had 2 doubles and Wilcox had a triple.

Ahrya Jelks and Olivia Johnston each had a double. Charlotte Caron, Ainsley Carr, Katie Fowler and Makena Nevells all singled for Hermon.

Brooke Weston was in the circle for Foxcroft Academy.

Emma Bither and Grace Green had Foxcroft Academy's 2 hits.

Hermon is now 1-0. The Hawks will play host to Hampden Academy on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-1 and will return to the field on Monday, April 25th when they play at Central at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Todd Simcox for scoring the game