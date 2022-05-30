Hermon Softball Rallies to Beat Old Town 9-5 [VIDEO]

Trailing 5-1 the Hermon Hawks exploded for 6 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to upset the Old Town Coyotes on Monday, May 30th at Hermon High School.

Saige Evans had put Old Town in the lead 5-0 with a grand slam in the top of the 3rd inning. Evans ended the day 2-3 with 4 runs batted in.

Katie Fowler started in the circle for Hermon. She went 2.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 3. Lindsay Reed came on in relief and picked up the win. She went 4.2 innings shutting down the Coyotes, allowing just 1 hit. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

Emma Crews was in the circle for Old Town. She allowed 6 hits and 9 runs, although only 3 runs were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 4.

Brae Wilcox had a solo homer for Hermon. Charlotte Caron and Norra Idano each had doubles for the Hawks. Molly Simcox, Ava Dean and Ainsley Carr each had a single. Hermon stole 6 bases. Lindsay Reed swiped 3 bags, while Ainsley Carr stole 2 bases. Norra Idano had 1 stolen base

For the Coyotes Gabby Cody had a pair of singles. Jayda Roy had a double and Emma Crews had a single.

Hermon is now 7-8 and have 1 game remaining in the regular season. They will host John Bapst on Wednesday, June 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town concludes the regular season with a 11-5 record.