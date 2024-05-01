Hermon Softball Shutsout John Bapst 9-0

The Hermon Hawks shutout the John Bapst Crusaders 9-0 in Hermon on Wednesday, May 1st in Hermon.

Braelyn Wilcox was in the circle for Hermon to start, and went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits. She struck out 8 and walked 2. Mikelle Verrill pitched a scoreless 5th, striking out the side on 12 pitches. Katie Fowler pitched the 6th inning, walking 1 and striking out 1.

Norra Idano had 2 singles for the Hawks, scoring 2 runs. Verrill had a single and drive in 2 runs. Kenzie Gallant batting leadoff was 1-1, scoring twice and walked once. Wilcox was 1-2. Molly Simcox was 1-3, walking once. Fowler had a single and drove in a run.

Meredith Walsh was in the circle for the Crusaders. She struck out and walked 9.

Julia Hagrstrom, Ariana Cross and Lily Stelline each singled for John Bapst.

Hermon is now 5-1. They travel to Bar Harbor to play at MDI on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapsts is 1-5. They play at Old Town on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

