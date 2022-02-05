Hermon Wins Northern Maine Class B Cheering Championship Ellsworth 2nd

After a week's delay because of snow, the Class B North Cheering Championships were held at Stearns High School in Millinocket. Here are the results

Hermon 70.8 points Ellsworth 58.4 points John Bapst 48.85 points Nokomis 46.3 points Presque Isle 41.35 point Old Town 38.9 points Lawrence 36.65 points MDI 33.9 points

The State Championships will be held Saturday, February 12th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Congratulations to all.