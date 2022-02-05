Hermon Wins Northern Maine Class B Cheering Championship Ellsworth 2nd
After a week's delay because of snow, the Class B North Cheering Championships were held at Stearns High School in Millinocket. Here are the results
- Hermon 70.8 points
- Ellsworth 58.4 points
- John Bapst 48.85 points
- Nokomis 46.3 points
- Presque Isle 41.35 point
- Old Town 38.9 points
- Lawrence 36.65 points
- MDI 33.9 points
The State Championships will be held Saturday, February 12th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Congratulations to all.
