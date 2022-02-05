Hermon Wins Northern Maine Class B Cheering Championship Ellsworth 2nd

Hermon Wins Northern Maine Class B Cheering Championship Ellsworth 2nd

Photo Chris Popper

After a week's delay because of snow, the Class B North Cheering Championships were held at Stearns High School in Millinocket. Here are the results

  1. Hermon 70.8 points
  2. Ellsworth 58.4 points
  3. John Bapst 48.85 points
  4. Nokomis 46.3 points
  5. Presque Isle 41.35 point
  6. Old Town 38.9 points
  7. Lawrence 36.65 points
  8. MDI 33.9 points

The State Championships will be held Saturday, February 12th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Congratulations to all.

Here Are 50 Things People Hate the Most About Winter Driving in New England

No matter how many times we deal with it, it's never any less annoying.
Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top