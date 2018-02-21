The undefeated Hermon Hawks kept their perfect record and punched their ticket to the regional finals with a convincing 57-32 win over the Winslow Black Raiders Wednesday night in Bangor.

The high-flying Hawks game out strong, opening up a double digit lead early. Winslow was able to cut the a 16-point lead to just three points late in the third quarter, but the Hawks closed that quarter with an 11-0 run to extend their lead in the fourth quarter.

It was a typically balanced attack from the Hawks, with senior Keenan Marseille leading the way with 18 points. Junior guard Garrett Trask scored 10 points. Jacob Godfrey had eight points and sophomore Isaac Varney added five points.

No. 1 Hermon (20-0) will play No. 2 MDI (17-3) in the north regional championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.