High School Athlete of the Week – Week 9 [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 8 (October 24 - October 29) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, November 3rd at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Jack Brewer - Orono Football - 1 week after throwing for 7 touchdowns in Orono's win over Bucksport, Jack threw for 7 touchdowns and 400 yards to lead Orono into the 8-man North Small School Conference Championships, upsetting Dexter.

Charlie Collins - Hampden Boys Cross Country - Charlie continued his unbeaten 2022 campaign winning the Class A Boys State Cross Country Championship and leading Hampden Academy to the Team Class A Title. He ran a 16:29.57

William Hileman - Bucksport Boys Cross Country - William won the Class C Boys State Cross Country Championship with a time of 16:45.57

Aidan Jeffers - MDI Football - Aidan had a "Pick 6" running an interception back 15 yards for his 1st career touchdown. He also had 2 sacks in the game as MDI advanced to the 8-Man Large North Championships.

Lyndsee Reed - Hermon Girls Soccer - The Senior scored a hat trick, including her 100th, 101st and 102 career goals to help lead Hermon past Oceanside 4-0 in the Northern Maine semifinals

Adam Savage - Skowhegan Football - Adam threw for 5 touchdowns as Skowhegan defeated Brewer in the Class B North playoffs

Ruth White - Orono Girls Cross Country - Ruth won the Class C Girls Cross Country Championship for the 2nd year in a row with a time of 18:02.52. She led the Orono Red Riots to the Team Class C Girls Title

The winner will join Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School, Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School, Week 4's winner Aiden Grant from MD, Week 5's winner Andrew Poulin from Winslow, Week 6's winner Molly Simcox from Hermon, Week 7's winner Reegan Buck from Portland High School and Week 8's winner, Addy Boyce from MDI High School.



You can nominate someone for the Week 10 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 31st to November 5th need to be received by November 7th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

