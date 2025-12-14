Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 13th.

Girl's Basketball

Bangor Christian 70 Machias 46

Boothbay 44 Sacopee Valley 26

Brunswick 41 Messalonskee 39

Camden Hills 53 Bangor 33

Cape Elizabeth 50 Lincoln Academy 42

Carrabec 76 Wiscasset 9

Dexter 65 Orono 27

Edward Little 63 Mt. Blue 19

Ellsworth 60 Belfast 28

Forest Hills 67 North Haven 47

Foxcroft Academy 51 MCI 16

Gray-New Gloucester 48 Medomak Valley 36

Greely 35 Poland 33

Katahdin 46 Fort Fairfield 31

Hampden Academy 49 Nokomis 33

Lawrence 57 Skowhegan 36

Mount Ararat 56 Fryeburg Academy 9

Oceanside 80 Leavitt 27

Old Orchard Beach 55 North Yarmouth Academy 24

Old Town 65 Caribou 25

Presque Isle 37 Brewer 24

Southern Aroostook 51 Madawaska 15

Spruce Mountain 43 Traip Academy 22

Stearns 66 Fort Kent 38

Telstar 43 Richmond 37

Temple Academy 36 Isleboro 8

Washington Academy 46 Houlton 42

Winslow 47 Mount View 44

Boy's Basketball

Brewer 59 Presque Isle 48

Brunswick 64 Messaloskee 30

Camden Hills 62 Bangor 34

Caribou 73 Old Town 36

Carrabec 60 Wiscasset 52

Ellsworth 65 Belfast 48

Fort Fairfield 68 Katahdin 22

Fort Kent 75 Stearns 54

Foxcroft Academy 58 MCI 37

Gray-New Gloucester 48 Medomak Valley 36

Hall-Dale 67 Wells 50

Islesboro 41 Temple Academy 30

Leavitt 60 Oceanside 42

Lincoln Academy 62 Cape Elizabeth 39

Machias 57 Bangor Christian 44

Madawaska 80 Southern Aroostook 34

Maranacook 76 Mount Abram 64

Medomak Valley 63 Gray-New Gloucester 59

Nokomis 51 Hampden Academy 43

North Yarmouth Academy 58 Old Orchard Beach 51

Orono 65 Dexter 51

Poland 47 Greely 44

Sacopee Valley 50 Boothbay 33

Schecnck 45 Penobscot Valley 41

Shead 64 Lee Academy 49

Spruce Mountain 67 Traip Academy 33

Skowhegan 57 Lawrence 44

Sumner 71 Calais 60

Telstar 56 Richmond 49

Washington Academy 84 Houlton 37

Winslow 64 Mount View 59

Girl's Hockey

Brunswick 5 Black Tigers 0

Gorham 7 Penobscot Pioneers 1

Portland Coop 3 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0

Boy's Hockey

Gorham/Massabesic Coop 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Kennebunk/Wells Coop 4 Burnswick/Freeport Coop 2

Leavitt.Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 5 Greely 2

Presque Islse/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom Coop 6 Gardiner Coop 2

Thornton Academy 11 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0

Trail Blazers 5 Portland Coop 1

