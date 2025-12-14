Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Saturday December 13
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 13th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 70 Machias 46
- Boothbay 44 Sacopee Valley 26
- Brunswick 41 Messalonskee 39
- Camden Hills 53 Bangor 33
- Cape Elizabeth 50 Lincoln Academy 42
- Carrabec 76 Wiscasset 9
- Dexter 65 Orono 27
- Edward Little 63 Mt. Blue 19
- Ellsworth 60 Belfast 28
- Forest Hills 67 North Haven 47
- Foxcroft Academy 51 MCI 16
- Gray-New Gloucester 48 Medomak Valley 36
- Greely 35 Poland 33
- Katahdin 46 Fort Fairfield 31
- Hampden Academy 49 Nokomis 33
- Lawrence 57 Skowhegan 36
- Mount Ararat 56 Fryeburg Academy 9
- Oceanside 80 Leavitt 27
- Old Orchard Beach 55 North Yarmouth Academy 24
- Old Town 65 Caribou 25
- Presque Isle 37 Brewer 24
- Southern Aroostook 51 Madawaska 15
- Spruce Mountain 43 Traip Academy 22
- Stearns 66 Fort Kent 38
- Telstar 43 Richmond 37
- Temple Academy 36 Isleboro 8
- Washington Academy 46 Houlton 42
- Winslow 47 Mount View 44
Boy's Basketball
- Brewer 59 Presque Isle 48
- Brunswick 64 Messaloskee 30
- Camden Hills 62 Bangor 34
- Caribou 73 Old Town 36
- Carrabec 60 Wiscasset 52
- Ellsworth 65 Belfast 48
- Fort Fairfield 68 Katahdin 22
- Fort Kent 75 Stearns 54
- Foxcroft Academy 58 MCI 37
- Gray-New Gloucester 48 Medomak Valley 36
- Hall-Dale 67 Wells 50
- Islesboro 41 Temple Academy 30
- Leavitt 60 Oceanside 42
- Lincoln Academy 62 Cape Elizabeth 39
- Machias 57 Bangor Christian 44
- Madawaska 80 Southern Aroostook 34
- Maranacook 76 Mount Abram 64
- Medomak Valley 63 Gray-New Gloucester 59
- Nokomis 51 Hampden Academy 43
- North Yarmouth Academy 58 Old Orchard Beach 51
- Orono 65 Dexter 51
- Poland 47 Greely 44
- Sacopee Valley 50 Boothbay 33
- Schecnck 45 Penobscot Valley 41
- Shead 64 Lee Academy 49
- Spruce Mountain 67 Traip Academy 33
- Skowhegan 57 Lawrence 44
- Sumner 71 Calais 60
- Telstar 56 Richmond 49
- Washington Academy 84 Houlton 37
- Winslow 64 Mount View 59
Girl's Hockey
- Brunswick 5 Black Tigers 0
- Gorham 7 Penobscot Pioneers 1
- Portland Coop 3 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 0
Boy's Hockey
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 4 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Kennebunk/Wells Coop 4 Burnswick/Freeport Coop 2
- Leavitt.Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 5 Greely 2
- Presque Islse/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom Coop 6 Gardiner Coop 2
- Thornton Academy 11 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0
- Trail Blazers 5 Portland Coop 1
Get our free mobile app
Absolute Top 10 Necessities To Survive A Maine Winter
As the tundra begins to freeze over and as Mainers begin their seasonal refuge to the bunker, there are a few necessities needed in order to successfully make it to the other side, where the palm trees reside.
So, take heed and pay attention to our advice, because these are the exact necessities that will ensure your survivability, mental good health, and that you’ll eventually see another summer season up to camp.
Gallery Credit: DJ Fred