Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, April 25th.

Baseball

Belfast 7 Winslow 0

Biddeford 10 Windham 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Westbrook 0

Cape Elizabeth 10 Leavitt 0

Cony 14 Erskine Academy 1

Greely 17 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Hampden Academy 10 Brunswick 0

Hermon 4 Presque Isle 2

Hermon 10 Presque Isle 0

Houlton 4 MCI 0

Lewiston 10 Brewer 2

Machias 14 Jonesport-Beals 1

Madison 5 Maranacook 2

MCI 10 Houlton 3

Mattanawcook Academy 9 GSA 0

Messalonskee 10 Edward Little 9

Monmouth Academy 11 Boothbay 2

Mount Abram 10 Lisbon 0

Mount Blue 5 Mount Ararat 4

Mountain Valley 4 Hall-Dale 1

Narraguagus 15 Lee Academy 1

Noble 5 Kennebunk 4

Oceanside 4 Lincoln Academy 2

Old Town 5 Ellsworth 4

Orono 11 Bucksport 2

Poland 2 Medomak Valley 1

Sanford 2 Gorham 1

Schenck 12 Shead 2

Skowhegan 6 Camden Hills 3

South Portland 6 Deering 0

Thornton Academy 6 Cheverus 3

York 11 Morse 1

Softball

Belfast 17 Winslow 5

Bucksport 9 Orono 0

Cheverus 10 Thornton Academy 0

Edward Little 6 Messalonskee 5

Ellsworth 2 Old Town 1

Erskine Academy 3 Cony 1

Foxcroft Academy 20 Piscataquis 3

Gorham 18 Deering 2

Greely 18 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Hall-Dale 16 Mountain Valley 1

Hampden Academy 11 Brunswick 1

Hermon 10 Lawrence 0

Kennebunk 11 Noble 0

Leavitt 12 Cape Elizabeth 2

Lewiston 3 Brewer 2

Lisbon 23 Mount Abram 2

Machias 6 Jonesport-Beals 0

Massabesic 11 Marshwood 6

Medomak Valley 7 Poland 0

Mount Blue 6 Mount Ararat 5

Narraguagus 11 Lee Academy 0

St. Dominic 13 Wells 11

Schenck 17 Shead 7

Skowhegan 7 Camden Hills 1

Sumner 16 Deer Isle-Stonington 6

Valley 25 Wiscasset 3

Westbrook 15 South Portland 13

Windham 10 Bonny Eagle 0

Winthrop 17 Madison 0

York 18 Morse 3

Boy's Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 8 Houlton 6

Falmouth 15 Scarborough 1

Gray-New Gloucester 10 Edward Little 2

Lewiston 7 Mount Blue 5

Maranacook 11 Fryeburg Academy 9

Messalonskee 11 Greely 7

North Yarmouth Academy 12 Gardiner 3

Portland 13 Noble 6

Thornton Academy 11 South Portland 5

Wells 8 Oak Hill 6

Windham 7 Bonny Eagle 2

Yarmouth 12 Brunswick 3

Girls' Lacrosse

Bangor 9 Lewiston 7

Erskine Academy 14 Houlton 5

Maranacook 14 Brunswick 5

Mount Ararat 22 Oxford Hills 5

Munt Blue 15 Lawrence 5

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

