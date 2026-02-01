Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Saturday January 31
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported on Saturday, January 31st.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 44 Edward Little 43
- Bangor Christian 85 Penquis Valley 15
- Carrabec 51 Pine Tree Academy 34
- Central Aroostook 62 Southern Aroostook 55
- Ellsworth 56 Caribou 45
- Foxcroft Academy 62 Houlton 35
- Greenville 30 Rangeley Lakes 25
- Hall-Dale 49 Mountain Valley 29
- John Bapst 64 MDI 61 (Overtime)
- Machias 52 Schenck 41
- Mattanawcook Academy 97 Fort Kent 22
- Monmouth Academy 46 Madison 32
- Mount Abram 63 Dirigo 48
- North Haven 56 Islesboro 22
- Oak Hill 61 Lisbon 20
- Shead 42 Searsport 22
- Spruce Mountain 65 Mount View 52
- Stearns 67 Woodland 62
- Van Buren 34 Easton 30
- Westbrook 45 Scarborough 38
- York 57 Poland 50
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 60 Penquis Valley 37
- Brewer 50 Oxford Hills 48
- Calais 47 GSA 42 (Overtime)
- Central Aroostook 66 Southern Aroostook 40
- Easton 53 Van Buren 40
- Ellsworth 62 Caribou 57
- Foxcroft Academy 81 Houlton 48
- Hermon 59 Presque Isle 39
- Machias 58 Schenck 42
- Maranacook 53 Madison 43
- Mattanawcook Academy 65 Fort Kent 63
- Monmouth Academy 70 Telstar 43
- Oceanside 56 Medomak Valley 35
- Old Town 61 John Bapst 39
- Penobscot Valley 48 Dexter 39
- Pine Tree Academy 49 Carrabec 47
- Presque Isle 44 Hermon 42
- Rangeley Lakes 70 Greenville 36
- Shead 64 Searsport 35
- Washington Academy 74 Bucksport 36
- Westbrook 60 Scarborough 53
- Woodland 64 Stearns 45
- York 72 Poland 57
Girls Hockey
- Penobscot Pioneers 3 Greely/GNG 0
- Red Hornets 5 Gorham 0
- Yarmouth/Freeport 4 Brunswick 2
- York Coop 4 Blue Devils 1
Boys Hockey
- Blue Devils 4 Cheverus/Yarmouth 1
- Camden Hills 9 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 0
- Cony Coop 8 Black Hawks 1
- Falmouth 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0
- Portland Coop 3 Old Town/Orono 2
- Scarborough 6 Trail Blazers 1
- Thornton Academy 8 Edward Little 2
Get our free mobile app
10 Busiest Maine State Park Campgrounds in 2025
Here is a list of Maine's state parks, ranked based on the number of campers in 2025, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land
Note(s): Baxter State Park has private reservations and numbers. You will not see it on this public list. Both Aroostook and Cobscook Bay State Parks did not have camping in 2026 due to closing for improvements.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka