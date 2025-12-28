Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 27th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Ashland 50 Easton 24

Bangor 69 Oxford Hills 18

Bangor Christian 70 Machias 44

Bucksport 48 Waterville 30

Caribou 68 Orono 32

Edward Little 60 Skowhegan 47

Erskine Academy 57 Morse 43

Forest Hills 51 Rangeley Lakes 16

Fort Kent 64 Hodgdon 39

John Bapst 45 Presque Isle 32

Gardiner 58 Cony 17

GSA 29 Dexter 25

Greely 46 Freeport 35

Hampden Academy 45 Lewiston 27

Katahdin 43 Schenck 37

Oceanside 68 Lawrence 61

Old Town 47 MDI 42

Wisdom 67 East Grand 5

Woodland 63 Searsport 23

Boy's Basketball

Bangor 58 Oxford Hills 46

Caribou 67 Orono 51

Cheverus 70 Noble 47

Easton 70 Ashland 15

Edward Little 61 Skowhegan 44

Erskine Academy 61 Morse 44

Forest Hills 76 Rangeley Lakes 45

Fort Kent 57 Hodgdon 43

Gardiner 97 Cony 90

Lewiston 48 Hampden Academy 46

Machias 55 Bangor Christian 34

Mattanawcook Academy 72 GSA 58

MDI 77 Old Town 49

Oceanside 63 Lawrence 61

Portland 52 South Portland 47

Presque Isle 48 John Bapst 44

Schenck 64 Katahdin 52

Washington Academy 76 Houlton 36

Waterville 59 Bucksport 42

Wisdom 77 East Grand 28

Woodland 66 Searsport 38

Girl's Hockey

Cheverus Coop 3 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells 0

Red Hornets 10 Blue Devils 0

Boy's Hockey

BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW 8 Trail Blazers 4

Blue Devils 4 Edward Little 1

Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 6 Cape Elizabeth 0

Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 4 Portland Coop 3

Presque Isle/CAA/Caribou/Wisdom 6 Old Town/Orono 2

