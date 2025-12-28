Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 27
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 27th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Ashland 50 Easton 24
- Bangor 69 Oxford Hills 18
- Bangor Christian 70 Machias 44
- Bucksport 48 Waterville 30
- Caribou 68 Orono 32
- Edward Little 60 Skowhegan 47
- Erskine Academy 57 Morse 43
- Forest Hills 51 Rangeley Lakes 16
- Fort Kent 64 Hodgdon 39
- John Bapst 45 Presque Isle 32
- Gardiner 58 Cony 17
- GSA 29 Dexter 25
- Greely 46 Freeport 35
- Hampden Academy 45 Lewiston 27
- Katahdin 43 Schenck 37
- Oceanside 68 Lawrence 61
- Old Town 47 MDI 42
- Wisdom 67 East Grand 5
- Woodland 63 Searsport 23
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor 58 Oxford Hills 46
- Caribou 67 Orono 51
- Cheverus 70 Noble 47
- Easton 70 Ashland 15
- Edward Little 61 Skowhegan 44
- Erskine Academy 61 Morse 44
- Forest Hills 76 Rangeley Lakes 45
- Fort Kent 57 Hodgdon 43
- Gardiner 97 Cony 90
- Lewiston 48 Hampden Academy 46
- Machias 55 Bangor Christian 34
- Mattanawcook Academy 72 GSA 58
- MDI 77 Old Town 49
- Oceanside 63 Lawrence 61
- Portland 52 South Portland 47
- Presque Isle 48 John Bapst 44
- Schenck 64 Katahdin 52
- Washington Academy 76 Houlton 36
- Waterville 59 Bucksport 42
- Wisdom 77 East Grand 28
- Woodland 66 Searsport 38
Girl's Hockey
- Cheverus Coop 3 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells 0
- Red Hornets 10 Blue Devils 0
Boy's Hockey
- BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW 8 Trail Blazers 4
- Blue Devils 4 Edward Little 1
- Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 6 Cape Elizabeth 0
- Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 4 Portland Coop 3
- Presque Isle/CAA/Caribou/Wisdom 6 Old Town/Orono 2
