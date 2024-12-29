High School Basketball Scores – December 28

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 28th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 48 Jonesport-Beals 31

Calais 52 Sumner 40

Caribou 69 Washington Academy 30

Central 52 Bucksport 29

Cony 54 Camden Hills 47

Dirigo 48 North Yarmouth Academy 47

Fort Kent 61 Katahdin 36

Massabesic 35 Poltand 24

Mattanawcook Academy 36 Dexter 21

Monmouth Academy 41 Waynflete 22

Oxford Hills 71 Brunswick 25

Penquis Valley 53 Greenville 25

Poland 56 Mountain Valley 47

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 48 Jonesport-Beals 33

Bucksport 40 Hermon 39

Camden Hills 91 Cony 79

Caribou 79 Washington Academy 66

Carrabec 55 Isleboro 32

Dirigo 97 North Yarmouth Academy 16

Ellsworth 61 Old Town 29

Fort Kent 56 Katahdin 45

Noble 69 Gorham 50

Orono 51 Presque Isle 43

Penquis Valley 67 Greenville 33

Poland 43 Mountain Valley 40

Waynflete 60 Monmouth Academy 58

