High School Basketball Scores – December 28
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 28th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 48 Jonesport-Beals 31
- Calais 52 Sumner 40
- Caribou 69 Washington Academy 30
- Central 52 Bucksport 29
- Cony 54 Camden Hills 47
- Dirigo 48 North Yarmouth Academy 47
- Fort Kent 61 Katahdin 36
- Massabesic 35 Poltand 24
- Mattanawcook Academy 36 Dexter 21
- Monmouth Academy 41 Waynflete 22
- Oxford Hills 71 Brunswick 25
- Penquis Valley 53 Greenville 25
- Poland 56 Mountain Valley 47
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 48 Jonesport-Beals 33
- Bucksport 40 Hermon 39
- Camden Hills 91 Cony 79
- Caribou 79 Washington Academy 66
- Carrabec 55 Isleboro 32
- Dirigo 97 North Yarmouth Academy 16
- Ellsworth 61 Old Town 29
- Fort Kent 56 Katahdin 45
- Noble 69 Gorham 50
- Orono 51 Presque Isle 43
- Penquis Valley 67 Greenville 33
- Poland 43 Mountain Valley 40
- Waynflete 60 Monmouth Academy 58
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 4 (December 23-28) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 4 through Sunday, December 29th. Voting will take place Monday, December 30 through Thursday, January 2nd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 3rd. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock