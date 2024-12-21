High School Basketball Scores – Friday December 20
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 20th.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 53 Easton 13
- Bangor Christian 55 Lee Academy 24
- Caribou 40 Ellsworth 23
- Central 76 Searsport 9
- Central Aroostook 48 Fort Fairfield 31
- Cheverus 61 Bangor 35
- Gorham 43 Scarborough 32
- Isleboro Central 35 Wiscasset 25
- Machias 60 Deer Isle-Stonington 25
- Presque Isle 40 MDI 31
- South Portland 56 Sanford 44
- Southern Aroostook 43 Katahdin 40
- Valley 78 Telstar 15
- Windham 44 Portland 23
Boys Basketball
- Calais 65 Jonesport-Beals 56
- Central Aroostook 63 Fort Fairfield 49
- Cheverus 79 Bangor 51
- Dexter 38 Penobscot Valley 34
- Easton 87 Ashland 18
- Ellsworth 65 Caribou 52
- Lee academy 55 Shead 51
- Machias 80 Deer Isle-Stonington 15
- Massabesic 40 Traip 32
- Mattanawcook Academy 65 GSA 56
- MDI 71 Presque Isle 48
- Old Town 59 Foxcroft Academy 37
- Scarborough 63 Gorham 57
- South Portland 63 Sanford 46
- Sumner 82 Narraguagus 57
- Wiscasset 51 Isleboro 32
