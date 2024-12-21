High School Basketball Scores – Friday December 20

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 20th.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 53 Easton 13

Bangor Christian 55 Lee Academy 24

Caribou 40 Ellsworth 23

Central 76 Searsport 9

Central Aroostook 48 Fort Fairfield 31

Cheverus 61 Bangor 35

Gorham 43 Scarborough 32

Isleboro Central 35 Wiscasset 25

Machias 60 Deer Isle-Stonington 25

Presque Isle 40 MDI 31

South Portland 56 Sanford 44

Southern Aroostook 43 Katahdin 40

Valley 78 Telstar 15

Windham 44 Portland 23

Boys Basketball

Calais 65 Jonesport-Beals 56

Central Aroostook 63 Fort Fairfield 49

Cheverus 79 Bangor 51

Dexter 38 Penobscot Valley 34

Easton 87 Ashland 18

Ellsworth 65 Caribou 52

Lee academy 55 Shead 51

Machias 80 Deer Isle-Stonington 15

Massabesic 40 Traip 32

Mattanawcook Academy 65 GSA 56

MDI 71 Presque Isle 48

Old Town 59 Foxcroft Academy 37

Scarborough 63 Gorham 57

South Portland 63 Sanford 46

Sumner 82 Narraguagus 57

Wiscasset 51 Isleboro 32

