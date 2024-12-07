High School Basketball Scores – Friday December 6

Friday night, December 6th was the 1st full night of High School Basketball throughout the State of Maine. Here are the scores for games reported and played.

Girls' Basketball

Bangor Christian 55 Stearns 22

Brunswick 74 Fryeburg Academy 26

Camden Hills 54 Brewer 31

Carrabec 61 Richmond 20

Central 47 GSA 38

Central Aroostook 51 Southern Aroostook 46

Cheverus 59 Deering 16

Cony 49 Oceanside 47

Erskine Academy 71 Leavitt 22

Forest Hills 38 Vinalhaven 20

Gorham 70 Falmouth 15

Hampden Academy 39 Skowhegan 29

Hodgdon 53 East Grand 39

Lawrence 79 Mt. Blue 19

Lincoln Academy 52 MCI 39

Marshwood 56 Kennebunk 44

Medomak Valley 45 Belfast 17

Nokomis 40 Messalonskee 24

Oxford Hills 46 Edward Little 40

Poland 58 Waynflete 22

Sanford 64 Thornton Academy 28

Scarborough 54 Bonny Eagle 14

Schenck 54 Orono 20

South Portland 51 Noble 19

Wells 48 Traip Academy 22

Windham 51 Lewiston 10

Boys' Basketball

Bangor 65 Portland 60

Bangor Christian 66 Stearns 47

Biddeford 57 Massabesic 44

Brewer 56 Camden Hills 47

Carrabec 32 Richmond 21

Central Aroostook 65 Southern Aroostook 47

Cheverus 66 Deering 60

Edward Little 61 Oxford Hills 60

Erskine Academy 58 Leavitt 50

Forest Hills 73 Vinalhaven 31

Fort Kent 84 Fort Fairfield 72

Greely 51 Mt. Ararat 46

Hampden Academy 60 Skohegan 33

Hodgdon 97 East Grand 5

Katahdin 52 Schenck 49

Kennebunk 65 Marshwood 37

Lee Academy 56 Penobscot Valley 43

Lincoln Academy 72 MCI 68

Machias 72 Sumner 24

Maranacook 55 Monmouth Academy 43

Messalonskee 62 Nokomis 43

Mount Abram 53 Madison 51

Mount Blue 68 Lawrence 50

Noble 67 South Portland 59

Piscataquis 68 Searsport 44

Poland 58 Waynflete 53

Scarborough 67 Bonny Eagle 50

Spruce Mountain 69 Boothbay 36

Oak Hill 49 Mountain Valley 44

Oceanside 83 Cony 65

Orono 56 MDI 46

Washington Academy 70 Narraguagus 42

Windham 85 Lewiston 54

Winthrop 45 Dirigo 44

