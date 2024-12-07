High School Basketball Scores – Friday December 6
Friday night, December 6th was the 1st full night of High School Basketball throughout the State of Maine. Here are the scores for games reported and played.
Girls' Basketball
- Bangor Christian 55 Stearns 22
- Brunswick 74 Fryeburg Academy 26
- Camden Hills 54 Brewer 31
- Carrabec 61 Richmond 20
- Central 47 GSA 38
- Central Aroostook 51 Southern Aroostook 46
- Cheverus 59 Deering 16
- Cony 49 Oceanside 47
- Erskine Academy 71 Leavitt 22
- Forest Hills 38 Vinalhaven 20
- Gorham 70 Falmouth 15
- Hampden Academy 39 Skowhegan 29
- Hodgdon 53 East Grand 39
- Lawrence 79 Mt. Blue 19
- Lincoln Academy 52 MCI 39
- Marshwood 56 Kennebunk 44
- Medomak Valley 45 Belfast 17
- Nokomis 40 Messalonskee 24
- Oxford Hills 46 Edward Little 40
- Poland 58 Waynflete 22
- Sanford 64 Thornton Academy 28
- Scarborough 54 Bonny Eagle 14
- Schenck 54 Orono 20
- South Portland 51 Noble 19
- Wells 48 Traip Academy 22
- Windham 51 Lewiston 10
Boys' Basketball
- Bangor 65 Portland 60
- Bangor Christian 66 Stearns 47
- Biddeford 57 Massabesic 44
- Brewer 56 Camden Hills 47
- Carrabec 32 Richmond 21
- Central Aroostook 65 Southern Aroostook 47
- Cheverus 66 Deering 60
- Edward Little 61 Oxford Hills 60
- Erskine Academy 58 Leavitt 50
- Forest Hills 73 Vinalhaven 31
- Fort Kent 84 Fort Fairfield 72
- Greely 51 Mt. Ararat 46
- Hampden Academy 60 Skohegan 33
- Hodgdon 97 East Grand 5
- Katahdin 52 Schenck 49
- Kennebunk 65 Marshwood 37
- Lee Academy 56 Penobscot Valley 43
- Lincoln Academy 72 MCI 68
- Machias 72 Sumner 24
- Maranacook 55 Monmouth Academy 43
- Messalonskee 62 Nokomis 43
- Mount Abram 53 Madison 51
- Mount Blue 68 Lawrence 50
- Noble 67 South Portland 59
- Piscataquis 68 Searsport 44
- Poland 58 Waynflete 53
- Scarborough 67 Bonny Eagle 50
- Spruce Mountain 69 Boothbay 36
- Oak Hill 49 Mountain Valley 44
- Oceanside 83 Cony 65
- Orono 56 MDI 46
- Washington Academy 70 Narraguagus 42
- Windham 85 Lewiston 54
- Winthrop 45 Dirigo 44
