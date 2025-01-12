High School Basketball Scores – January 11
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 11th.
Girls Basketball
- Bucksport 46 Piscataquis 32
- Caribou 44 Foxcroft Academy 13
- Central Aroostook 48 Lee Academy 25
- Cony 61 Brewer 44
- Dirigo 43 Traip 30
- Ellsworth 71 Houlton 31
- Erskine Academy 64 Belfast 42
- Fort Fairfield 39 Easton 27
- Fort Kent 56 Southern Aroostook 32
- Freeport 56 Gardiner 52
- Fryeburg Academy 70 Lisbon 41
- Gorham 47 Massabesic 43
- Hall-Dale 55 Waterville 27
- Hampden Academy 37 Bangor 26
- Hermon 45 Presque Isle 43
- Jonesport-Beals 61 Bangor Christian 59
- Leavitt 50 Oak Hill 32
- Marshwood 53 Brunswick 50
- Mattanawcook Academy 67 Orono 42
- Medomak Valley 41 Yarmouth 18
- Messalonske 31 Greely 26
- Morse 41 Winslow 27
- Mount Ararat 48 Biddeford 45
- Mount View 65 MCI 28
- Noble 38 Cape Elizabeth 23
- North Haven 41 Telstar 33
- North Yarmouth Academy 54 Boothbay 25
- Oceanside 61 Camden Hills 43
- Oxford Hills 34 South Portland 29
- Penobscot Valley 81 Calais 19
- Poland 55 Lake Region 42
- Saint Dominic 47 Sacopee Valley 40
- Spruce Mountain 48 Lincoln Academy 34
- Washington Academy 57 John Bapst 47
- Windham 33 Scarborough 24
- Winthrop 59 Waynflete 27
- York 51 Kennebunk 47
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 55 Jonesport-Beals 48
- Berwick Academy 64 Portsmouth Abbey 35
- Biddeford 62 Mt. Ararat 55
- Boothbay 59 North Yarmouth Academy 25
- Camden Hills 68 Oceanside 58
- Caribou 79 Bucksport 37
- Cony 68 Brewer 60
- Deering 51 Bonny Eagle 46
- Ellsworth 61 Houlton 47
- Erskine Academy 56 Belfast 47
- Falmouth 54 Noble 51
- Fort Fairfield 61 Easton 48
- Fort Kent 86 Southern Aroostook 42
- Fryeburg Academy 61 Lisbon 18
- Gardiner 60 Freeport 41
- Gray-New Gloucester 67 Westbrook 65
- Hampden Academy 51 Bangor 41
- John Bapst 63 Washington Academy 60
- Lake Region 60 Poland 42
- Lawrence 49 Nokomis 48
- Lee Academy 60 Central Aroostook 58
- Lincoln Academy 67 Spruce Mountain 66
- Marshwood 53 Brunswick 44
- Medomak Valley 57 Yarmouth 45
- Messalonskee 45 Greely 43
- Mount View 49 MCI 41
- Oak Hill 61 Leavitt 54
- Orono 61 MDI 55
- Portland 52 Edward Little 31
- Pine Tree Academy 73 Rangeley Lakes 28
- Presque Isle 39 Hermon 36
- South Portland 55 Oxford Hills 52
- Thornton Academy 61 Cheverus 49
- Windham 73 Scarborough 70
- York 48 Kennebunk 39
