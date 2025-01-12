High School Basketball Scores – January 11

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 11th.

Girls Basketball

Bucksport 46 Piscataquis 32

Caribou 44 Foxcroft Academy 13

Central Aroostook 48 Lee Academy 25

Cony 61 Brewer 44

Dirigo 43 Traip 30

Ellsworth 71 Houlton 31

Erskine Academy 64 Belfast 42

Fort Fairfield 39 Easton 27

Fort Kent 56 Southern Aroostook 32

Freeport 56 Gardiner 52

Fryeburg Academy 70 Lisbon 41

Gorham 47 Massabesic 43

Hall-Dale 55 Waterville 27

Hampden Academy 37 Bangor 26

Hermon 45 Presque Isle 43

Jonesport-Beals 61 Bangor Christian 59

Leavitt 50 Oak Hill 32

Marshwood 53 Brunswick 50

Mattanawcook Academy 67 Orono 42

Medomak Valley 41 Yarmouth 18

Messalonske 31 Greely 26

Morse 41 Winslow 27

Mount Ararat 48 Biddeford 45

Mount View 65 MCI 28

Noble 38 Cape Elizabeth 23

North Haven 41 Telstar 33

North Yarmouth Academy 54 Boothbay 25

Oceanside 61 Camden Hills 43

Oxford Hills 34 South Portland 29

Penobscot Valley 81 Calais 19

Poland 55 Lake Region 42

Saint Dominic 47 Sacopee Valley 40

Spruce Mountain 48 Lincoln Academy 34

Washington Academy 57 John Bapst 47

Windham 33 Scarborough 24

Winthrop 59 Waynflete 27

York 51 Kennebunk 47

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 55 Jonesport-Beals 48

Berwick Academy 64 Portsmouth Abbey 35

Biddeford 62 Mt. Ararat 55

Boothbay 59 North Yarmouth Academy 25

Camden Hills 68 Oceanside 58

Caribou 79 Bucksport 37

Cony 68 Brewer 60

Deering 51 Bonny Eagle 46

Ellsworth 61 Houlton 47

Erskine Academy 56 Belfast 47

Falmouth 54 Noble 51

Fort Fairfield 61 Easton 48

Fort Kent 86 Southern Aroostook 42

Fryeburg Academy 61 Lisbon 18

Gardiner 60 Freeport 41

Gray-New Gloucester 67 Westbrook 65

Hampden Academy 51 Bangor 41

John Bapst 63 Washington Academy 60

Lake Region 60 Poland 42

Lawrence 49 Nokomis 48

Lee Academy 60 Central Aroostook 58

Lincoln Academy 67 Spruce Mountain 66

Marshwood 53 Brunswick 44

Medomak Valley 57 Yarmouth 45

Messalonskee 45 Greely 43

Mount View 49 MCI 41

Oak Hill 61 Leavitt 54

Orono 61 MDI 55

Portland 52 Edward Little 31

Pine Tree Academy 73 Rangeley Lakes 28

Presque Isle 39 Hermon 36

South Portland 55 Oxford Hills 52

Thornton Academy 61 Cheverus 49

Windham 73 Scarborough 70

York 48 Kennebunk 39

