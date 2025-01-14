High School Basketball Scores – January 13

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, January 13th.

Girls Basketball

Buckfield 45 Richmond 35

Carrabeck 65 Pine Tree Academy 35

Dirigo 44 Oak Hill 19

Easton 29 Washburn 20

Edward Little 75 Lewiston 16

Monmouth Academy 28 Mount Abram 27

Mountain Valley 57 Boothbay 21

Spruce Mountain 62 Maranacook 45

Sumner 37 Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Winthrop 77 Lisbon 22

Valley 75 Telstar 12

Boys Basketball

Calais 53 Lee Academy 50

Carrabec 55 Pine Tree Academy 20

Dexter 49 GSA 42

Easton 55 Washburn 44

Foxcroft Academy 58 Washington Academy 41

Gardiner 59 Lawrence 42

Hodgdon 101 Van Buren 17

Katahdin 79 Stearns 56

Machias 73 Narraguagus 34

Madawaska 91 East Grand 22

Richmond 56 Buckfield 47

Schenck 82 Penquis Valley 30

Sumner 77 Deer Isle-Stonington 17

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 7 (January 13 -January 18) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 7 through Sunday, January 19th. Voting will take place Monday, January 20th through Thursday, January 23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 24th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

