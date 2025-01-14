High School Basketball Scores – January 13
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, January 13th.
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 45 Richmond 35
- Carrabeck 65 Pine Tree Academy 35
- Dirigo 44 Oak Hill 19
- Easton 29 Washburn 20
- Edward Little 75 Lewiston 16
- Monmouth Academy 28 Mount Abram 27
- Mountain Valley 57 Boothbay 21
- Spruce Mountain 62 Maranacook 45
- Sumner 37 Deer Isle-Stonington 23
- Winthrop 77 Lisbon 22
- Valley 75 Telstar 12
Boys Basketball
- Calais 53 Lee Academy 50
- Carrabec 55 Pine Tree Academy 20
- Dexter 49 GSA 42
- Easton 55 Washburn 44
- Foxcroft Academy 58 Washington Academy 41
- Gardiner 59 Lawrence 42
- Hodgdon 101 Van Buren 17
- Katahdin 79 Stearns 56
- Machias 73 Narraguagus 34
- Madawaska 91 East Grand 22
- Richmond 56 Buckfield 47
- Schenck 82 Penquis Valley 30
- Sumner 77 Deer Isle-Stonington 17
