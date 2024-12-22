High School Basketball Scores – Saturday December 21
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 21st.
Girls Basketball
- Belfast 86 Lisbon 12
- Biddeford 47 Thornton Academy 37
- Boothbay 42 Waynflete 22
- Brunswick 47 Skowhegan 28
- Buckfield 49 Isleboro 36
- Calais 56 Woodland 36
- Cony 59 Freeport 42
- Deering 49 Falmouth 20
- Dirigo 25 Sacopee Valley 17
- Edward Little 58 Mount Blue 18
- Ellsworth 49 Presque Ile 41
- Erskine Academy 89 Waterville 47
- Forest Hills 44 Telstar 14
- Foxcroft Academy 36 Old Town 34
- Fryeburg Academy 34 Noble 15
- Greely 43 Gardiner 39
- Greenville 36 Deer Isle-Stonington 23
- Hodgdon 49 Washburn 35
- John Bapst 53 Houlton 22
- Kents Hill 51 Rocky Hill 29
- Kennebunk 59 Bonny Eagle 28
- Lawrence 62 Oxford Hills 53
- Leavitt 50 Winslow 27
- Madison 48 NYA 29
- Maranacook 58 MCI 15
- Marshwood 59 Gray-New Gloucester 56
- Mattanawcook Academy 68 GSA 41
- Medomak Valley 48 Lake Region 39
- Mount Abram 41 St. Dominic 38
- MDI 52 Caribou 45
- Mountain Valley 44 Cape Elizabeth 22
- Nokomis 52 Lewiston 39
- Oceanside 67 Brewer 45
- Penquis Valley 55 Stearns 27
- Poland 72 Oak Hill 22
- Spruce Mountain 40 Yarmouth 24
- Sumner 67 Narraguagus 43
- Winthrop 49 Old Orchard Beach 41
Boys Basketball
- Belfast 81 Lisbon 51
- Bonny Eagle 58 Kennebunk 54
- Brewer 55 Oceanside 47
- Brunswick 42 Skowhegan 34
- Buckfield 44 Isleboro 33
- Cape Elizabeth 70 Mountain Valley 19
- Ellsworth 68 Presque Isle 34
- Erskine Academy 38 Waterville 34
- Falmouth 68 Deering 42
- Dirigo 93 Sacopee Valley 41
- Gardiner 62 Greely 52
- Greenville 57 Deer Isle-Stonington 33
- Hodgdon 83 Washburn 33
- John Bapst 53 Houlton 40
- Lake Region 65 Medomak Valley 40
- Leavitt 55 Winslow 30
- Lewiston 73 Nokomis 39
- Madison 84 NYA 16
- Maranacook Academy 59 MCI 49
- Marshwood 56 Gray-New Gloucester 55
- Mattanawcook Academy 78 Penquis Valley 41
- Medomak Valley 65 Lake Region 40
- Mount Abram 57 St. Dominic 44
- Mount View 43 Hall-Dale 39
- Noble 71 Fryeburg Academy 60
- Oxford Hills 67 Lawrence 42
- Poland 53 Oak Hill 33
- Telstar 78 Forest Hills 55
- Thornton Academy 66 Biddeford 46
- Waynflete 54 Boothbay 52
- Westbrook 67 Mount Ararat 56
- Windham 56 Portland 49
- Winthrop 59 Old Orchard Beach 54
- York 84 Lincoln Academy 68
