High School Basketball Scores – Saturday December 21

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 21st.

Girls Basketball

Belfast 86 Lisbon 12

Biddeford 47 Thornton Academy 37

Boothbay 42 Waynflete 22

Brunswick 47 Skowhegan 28

Buckfield 49 Isleboro 36

Calais 56 Woodland 36

Cony 59 Freeport 42

Deering 49 Falmouth 20

Dirigo 25 Sacopee Valley 17

Edward Little 58 Mount Blue 18

Ellsworth 49 Presque Ile 41

Erskine Academy 89 Waterville 47

Forest Hills 44 Telstar 14

Foxcroft Academy 36 Old Town 34

Fryeburg Academy 34 Noble 15

Greely 43 Gardiner 39

Greenville 36 Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Hodgdon 49 Washburn 35

John Bapst 53 Houlton 22

Kents Hill 51 Rocky Hill 29

Kennebunk 59 Bonny Eagle 28

Lawrence 62 Oxford Hills 53

Leavitt 50 Winslow 27

Madison 48 NYA 29

Maranacook 58 MCI 15

Marshwood 59 Gray-New Gloucester 56

Mattanawcook Academy 68 GSA 41

Medomak Valley 48 Lake Region 39

Mount Abram 41 St. Dominic 38

MDI 52 Caribou 45

Mountain Valley 44 Cape Elizabeth 22

Nokomis 52 Lewiston 39

Oceanside 67 Brewer 45

Penquis Valley 55 Stearns 27

Poland 72 Oak Hill 22

Spruce Mountain 40 Yarmouth 24

Sumner 67 Narraguagus 43

Winthrop 49 Old Orchard Beach 41

Boys Basketball

Belfast 81 Lisbon 51

Bonny Eagle 58 Kennebunk 54

Brewer 55 Oceanside 47

Brunswick 42 Skowhegan 34

Buckfield 44 Isleboro 33

Cape Elizabeth 70 Mountain Valley 19

Ellsworth 68 Presque Isle 34

Erskine Academy 38 Waterville 34

Falmouth 68 Deering 42

Dirigo 93 Sacopee Valley 41

Gardiner 62 Greely 52

Greenville 57 Deer Isle-Stonington 33

Hodgdon 83 Washburn 33

John Bapst 53 Houlton 40

Lake Region 65 Medomak Valley 40

Leavitt 55 Winslow 30

Lewiston 73 Nokomis 39

Madison 84 NYA 16

Maranacook Academy 59 MCI 49

Marshwood 56 Gray-New Gloucester 55

Mattanawcook Academy 78 Penquis Valley 41

Medomak Valley 65 Lake Region 40

Mount Abram 57 St. Dominic 44

Mount View 43 Hall-Dale 39

Noble 71 Fryeburg Academy 60

Oxford Hills 67 Lawrence 42

Poland 53 Oak Hill 33

Telstar 78 Forest Hills 55

Thornton Academy 66 Biddeford 46

Waynflete 54 Boothbay 52

Westbrook 67 Mount Ararat 56

Windham 56 Portland 49

Winthrop 59 Old Orchard Beach 54

York 84 Lincoln Academy 68

