High School Basketball Scores – Thursday December 19

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 19th.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 57 East Grand 15

Biddeford 49 Westbrook 41

Brewer 50 Messalonskee 35

Buckfield 37 Pine Tree Academy 21

Bucksport 55 Searsport 4

Cony 55 Skowhegan 39

Dexter 36 GSA 20

Erskine Academy 73 Belfast 42

Forest Hills 55 Temple Academy 25

Gray-New Gloucester 52 Brunswick 34

Hampden Academy 43 Camden Hills 33

Hermon 43 Foxcroft Academy 34

Houlton 56 Hodgdon 46

Jonesport-Beals 57 Narraguagus 48

Kennebunk 46 Deering 24

Lawrence 76 Gardiner 55

Leavitt 59 Waterville 17

Lincoln Academy 61 Morse 34

MCI 38 Winslow 32

Maranacook 55 Lisbon 15

Marshwood 77 Falmouth 25

Medomak Valley 52 Mount View 51

Mount Ararat 65 Freeport 45

Nokomis 46 Mount Blue 20

Old Town 40 Washington Academy 34

Piscataquis 55 Greenville 32

Shead 55 Woodland 53

Yarmouth 38 Waynflete 12

Boys Basketball



Biddeford 67 Westbrook 65

Bonny Eagle 72 Sanford 65

Brewer 61 Messalonskee 52

Brunswick 57 Gray-New Gloucester 43

Comy 61 Skowhegan 45

East Grand 48 Ashland 32

Erskine Academy 52 Belfast 50

Falmouth 44 Marshwood 43

Forest Hills 67 Temple Academy 53

Gardiner 53 Lawrence 46

Greenville 44 Piscataquis 40

Hall-Dale 58 Oak Hill 57

Hampden Academy 59 Camden Hills 57

Lewiston 61 Oxford Hills 54

Lincoln Academy 40 Morse 21

Maranacook 80 Lisbon 29

Medomak Valley 70 Mount View 23

Monmouth Academy 54 Mountain Valley 31

Mount Abram 64 Dirigo 51

Mount Ararat 53 Freeport 45

Mount Blue 68 Nokomis 44

Noble 59 Deering 47

Orono 54 John Bapst 38

Pine Tree Academy 64 Buckfield 53

Portland 38 Kennebunk 37

Southern Aroostook 63 Washburn 55

Waterville 42 Leavitt 40

Winslow 54 MCI 37

Yarmouth 70 Waynflete 51

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

