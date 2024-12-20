High School Basketball Scores – Thursday December 19
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 19th.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 57 East Grand 15
- Biddeford 49 Westbrook 41
- Brewer 50 Messalonskee 35
- Buckfield 37 Pine Tree Academy 21
- Bucksport 55 Searsport 4
- Cony 55 Skowhegan 39
- Dexter 36 GSA 20
- Erskine Academy 73 Belfast 42
- Forest Hills 55 Temple Academy 25
- Gray-New Gloucester 52 Brunswick 34
- Hampden Academy 43 Camden Hills 33
- Hermon 43 Foxcroft Academy 34
- Houlton 56 Hodgdon 46
- Jonesport-Beals 57 Narraguagus 48
- Kennebunk 46 Deering 24
- Lawrence 76 Gardiner 55
- Leavitt 59 Waterville 17
- Lincoln Academy 61 Morse 34
- MCI 38 Winslow 32
- Maranacook 55 Lisbon 15
- Marshwood 77 Falmouth 25
- Medomak Valley 52 Mount View 51
- Mount Ararat 65 Freeport 45
- Nokomis 46 Mount Blue 20
- Old Town 40 Washington Academy 34
- Piscataquis 55 Greenville 32
- Shead 55 Woodland 53
- Yarmouth 38 Waynflete 12
Boys Basketball
- Biddeford 67 Westbrook 65
- Bonny Eagle 72 Sanford 65
- Brewer 61 Messalonskee 52
- Brunswick 57 Gray-New Gloucester 43
- Comy 61 Skowhegan 45
- East Grand 48 Ashland 32
- Erskine Academy 52 Belfast 50
- Falmouth 44 Marshwood 43
- Forest Hills 67 Temple Academy 53
- Gardiner 53 Lawrence 46
- Greenville 44 Piscataquis 40
- Hall-Dale 58 Oak Hill 57
- Hampden Academy 59 Camden Hills 57
- Lewiston 61 Oxford Hills 54
- Lincoln Academy 40 Morse 21
- Maranacook 80 Lisbon 29
- Medomak Valley 70 Mount View 23
- Monmouth Academy 54 Mountain Valley 31
- Mount Abram 64 Dirigo 51
- Mount Ararat 53 Freeport 45
- Mount Blue 68 Nokomis 44
- Noble 59 Deering 47
- Orono 54 John Bapst 38
- Pine Tree Academy 64 Buckfield 53
- Portland 38 Kennebunk 37
- Southern Aroostook 63 Washburn 55
- Waterville 42 Leavitt 40
- Winslow 54 MCI 37
- Yarmouth 70 Waynflete 51
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
