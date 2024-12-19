High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday December 18

Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, December 18th.

Girl's Scores

Caribou 71 Fort Kent 34

Central Aroostook 42 Katahdin 41

Dirigo 33 Mount Abram 27

Fort Fairfield 47 Easton 18

Madawaska 33 Van Buren 31

Mountain Valley 29 Monmouth Academy 26

Spruce Mountain 48 Winthrop 36

Stearns 55 Southern Aroostook 52

Boy's Scores

Caribou 89 Fort Kent 44

Foxcroft Academy 65 Central 38

Hermon 49 Bucksport 35

Katahdin 62 Central Aroostook 54

Machias 55 Calais 29

Madawaska 71 Van Buren 37

Penquis Valley 36 Penobscot Valley 31

Presque Isle 58 Houlton 53

Schenck 71 Lee Academy 55

Telstar 87 Rangeley Lakes 21

Woodland 82 Narraguagus 71

You can vote for the Week 2 - 92.9 The Ticket Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday night, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

For our readers in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock Athlete of the Week through Thursday, December 19th HERE

