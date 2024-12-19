High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday December 18
Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, December 18th.
Girl's Scores
- Caribou 71 Fort Kent 34
- Central Aroostook 42 Katahdin 41
- Dirigo 33 Mount Abram 27
- Fort Fairfield 47 Easton 18
- Madawaska 33 Van Buren 31
- Mountain Valley 29 Monmouth Academy 26
- Spruce Mountain 48 Winthrop 36
- Stearns 55 Southern Aroostook 52
Boy's Scores
- Caribou 89 Fort Kent 44
- Foxcroft Academy 65 Central 38
- Hermon 49 Bucksport 35
- Katahdin 62 Central Aroostook 54
- Machias 55 Calais 29
- Madawaska 71 Van Buren 37
- Penquis Valley 36 Penobscot Valley 31
- Presque Isle 58 Houlton 53
- Schenck 71 Lee Academy 55
- Telstar 87 Rangeley Lakes 21
- Woodland 82 Narraguagus 71
You can vote for the Week 2 - 92.9 The Ticket Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday night, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.
You can nominate an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
For our readers in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock Athlete of the Week through Thursday, December 19th HERE
