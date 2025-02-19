High School Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – Tuesday February 18th
Here are the High School Basketball Tournament Scores for games played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Tuesday, February 18th.
Class B Girls South
- #4 Biddeford defeated #1 Spruce Mountain 36-26
- #3 Oceanside defeated #2 Medomak Valley 63-55
Class B Boys South
- #1 Medomak Valley defeated #4 Lincoln Academy 57-40
- #2 York defeated #3 Spruce Mountain 57-49
Class C Girls North
- #1 Penobscot Valley defeated #8 Central 80-30
- #5 Calais defeated #4 Mount View 36-30
Class C Girls South
- #1 Hall-Dale defeated #9 Poland 64-48
- #10 Dirigo defeated #2 Carrabec 43-26
- #4 Winthrop defeated #5 Buckfield 36-28
Class C Boys North
- #1 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #9 Mount View 51-46
- #5 Fort Kent defeated #4 Hodgdon 62-55
Class C Boys South
- #1 Mount Abram defeated #8 Dirgio 70-62
