Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brewer 3 Edward Little 1

Cape Elizabeth 2 Fryeburg 0

Freeport 7 Greely 0

Lake Region 4 St. Dominic 0

Mountain Valley 2 Hall-Dale 0

Oceanside 5 Morse 1

Orono 1 - Piscataquis 0

Spruce Mountain 3 Boothbay 1

Wells 3 Sacopee Valley 0

Yarmouth 1 York 1

Lisbon - Dirigo