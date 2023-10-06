Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – October 5

Maine High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; October 5

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 5th.

  • Belfast 3 Leavitt 1
  • Biddeford 3 Scarborough 0
  • Camden Hills 2 Oxford Hills 1
  • Cheverus 4 Noble 0
  • Cony 1 Mt. Blue 0
  • Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Gray-New Gloucester 0 Oak Hill 0
  • Hampden Academy 6 Hermon 1
  • Lawrence 1 Gardiner 0
  • Marshwood 5 South Porltand 0
  • Messalonskee 3 Brunswick 0
  • Nokomis 5 Winslow 0
  • Sanford 2 Massabesic 1
  • Skowhegan 6 Lewiston 0
  • Stearns 3 John Bapst 1
  • Dexter - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Sacopee Valley - Traip
