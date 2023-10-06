Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – October 5

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 5th.

Belfast 3 Leavitt 1

Biddeford 3 Scarborough 0

Camden Hills 2 Oxford Hills 1

Cheverus 4 Noble 0

Cony 1 Mt. Blue 0

Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Gray-New Gloucester 0 Oak Hill 0

Hampden Academy 6 Hermon 1

Lawrence 1 Gardiner 0

Marshwood 5 South Porltand 0

Messalonskee 3 Brunswick 0

Nokomis 5 Winslow 0

Sanford 2 Massabesic 1

Skowhegan 6 Lewiston 0

Stearns 3 John Bapst 1

Dexter - Mattanawcook Academy

Sacopee Valley - Traip