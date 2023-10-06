Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – October 5
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 5th.
- Belfast 3 Leavitt 1
- Biddeford 3 Scarborough 0
- Camden Hills 2 Oxford Hills 1
- Cheverus 4 Noble 0
- Cony 1 Mt. Blue 0
- Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 0 Oak Hill 0
- Hampden Academy 6 Hermon 1
- Lawrence 1 Gardiner 0
- Marshwood 5 South Porltand 0
- Messalonskee 3 Brunswick 0
- Nokomis 5 Winslow 0
- Sanford 2 Massabesic 1
- Skowhegan 6 Lewiston 0
- Stearns 3 John Bapst 1
- Dexter - Mattanawcook Academy
- Sacopee Valley - Traip
