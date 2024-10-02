High School Field Hockey Scores – October 1st

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 1st.

Belfast 9 Hermon 0

Brewer 3 Lewiston 0

Camden Hills 0 Brunswick 0

Cape Elizabeth 1 Poland 0

Foxcroft Academy 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Gardiner 6 Erskine Academy 2

Kennebunk 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Lake Region 3 Fryeburg Academy 2

Mount Blue 2 Hampden Academy 0

Traip Academy 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Yarmouth 6 Gray-New England 1

York 1 St. Dominic 0

