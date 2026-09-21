Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A North- Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mt. Ararat 6-0 20.714 Camden Hills 6-0 17.449 Skowhegan 4-0 16.735 Mesalonskee 3-0 13.878 Mt. Blue 3-3 10.102 Brewer 2-3 9.898 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 3-3 8.367 Edward Little 2-5 7.857 Oxford Hills 2-4 5.816 Lewiston 3-3 4.592 Brunswick 1-4 4.082 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-6 0.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Nokomis 5-1 29.962 Belfast 4-0 15.275 Leavitt 4-0 14.082 Cony 3-2-1 11.199 Gardiner 4-1 8.846 Old Town 2-2 5.816 Erskine Academy 1-3 0.714 Hermon 1-4 0.714 Waterville 1-4 0.714 Lawrence 0-5 0.000 Oceanside 0-5 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Foxcroft Academy 4-0 18.980 Mountain Valley 4-1 8.061 Dexter 3-1 6.531 MCI 4-3 5.306 Stearns/Schenck 3-1 5.204 Winslow 2-2-1 4.847 Piscataquis 2-2 2.755 Orono 2-2 1.429 Dirigo 1-5 0.714 Central 0-2 0.000 Mattanawcook Academy 0-4 0.000

Class A South Top 10 Teams Qualify

Biddeford 4-0 26.531 Cheverus 5-0 22.449 Thornton Academy 4-1 20.408 Sanford/Kennebunk 3-2 10.918 Noble 5-1 7.551 Falmouth 3-3 6.837 Marshwood 4-1 5.510 Gorham 2-3 4.796 Windham 2-3 4.082 Bonny Eagle 1-4 2.041 Massabesic 1-4 0.714 Scarborough 1-4 0.714 Portland/Deering 0-4 0.000 South Portland/Westbrook 0-5 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 6-0 27.755 Freeport 5-0 13.163 Greely 4-1 11.327 Cape Elizabeth 4-1 11.122 York 1-4 1.939 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1-3 1.939 Poland 1-4 1.939 Fryeburg Academy 1-3 1.939 Lake Region 1-4 0.714 Lincoln Academy 1-3 0.714 Morse 0-4 0.000

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Boothbay 4-1 14.796 Spruce Mountain 4-0 11.939 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-3 6.684 Lisbon 3-0 6.224 Winthrop 3-1 4.388 Waynflete 3-1 3.265 Wells 3-1 3.265 Oak Hill 1-5 1.837 Sacopee Valley 1-3 0.714 Telstar 0-5 0.000 Traip Academy 0-6 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.