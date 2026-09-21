Maine High School Field Hockey Standings – September 20
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.
Class A North- Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mt. Ararat 6-0 20.714
- Camden Hills 6-0 17.449
- Skowhegan 4-0 16.735
- Mesalonskee 3-0 13.878
- Mt. Blue 3-3 10.102
- Brewer 2-3 9.898
- Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 3-3 8.367
- Edward Little 2-5 7.857
- Oxford Hills 2-4 5.816
- Lewiston 3-3 4.592
- Brunswick 1-4 4.082
- Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-6 0.000
Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Nokomis 5-1 29.962
- Belfast 4-0 15.275
- Leavitt 4-0 14.082
- Cony 3-2-1 11.199
- Gardiner 4-1 8.846
- Old Town 2-2 5.816
- Erskine Academy 1-3 0.714
- Hermon 1-4 0.714
- Waterville 1-4 0.714
- Lawrence 0-5 0.000
- Oceanside 0-5 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Foxcroft Academy 4-0 18.980
- Mountain Valley 4-1 8.061
- Dexter 3-1 6.531
- MCI 4-3 5.306
- Stearns/Schenck 3-1 5.204
- Winslow 2-2-1 4.847
- Piscataquis 2-2 2.755
- Orono 2-2 1.429
- Dirigo 1-5 0.714
- Central 0-2 0.000
- Mattanawcook Academy 0-4 0.000
Class A South Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Biddeford 4-0 26.531
- Cheverus 5-0 22.449
- Thornton Academy 4-1 20.408
- Sanford/Kennebunk 3-2 10.918
- Noble 5-1 7.551
- Falmouth 3-3 6.837
- Marshwood 4-1 5.510
- Gorham 2-3 4.796
- Windham 2-3 4.082
- Bonny Eagle 1-4 2.041
- Massabesic 1-4 0.714
- Scarborough 1-4 0.714
- Portland/Deering 0-4 0.000
- South Portland/Westbrook 0-5 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 6-0 27.755
- Freeport 5-0 13.163
- Greely 4-1 11.327
- Cape Elizabeth 4-1 11.122
- York 1-4 1.939
- Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1-3 1.939
- Poland 1-4 1.939
- Fryeburg Academy 1-3 1.939
- Lake Region 1-4 0.714
- Lincoln Academy 1-3 0.714
- Morse 0-4 0.000
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Boothbay 4-1 14.796
- Spruce Mountain 4-0 11.939
- Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-3 6.684
- Lisbon 3-0 6.224
- Winthrop 3-1 4.388
- Waynflete 3-1 3.265
- Wells 3-1 3.265
- Oak Hill 1-5 1.837
- Sacopee Valley 1-3 0.714
- Telstar 0-5 0.000
- Traip Academy 0-6 0.000
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.