Maine High School Field Hockey Standings – September 20

Maine High School Field Hockey Standings – September 20

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A North- Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Mt. Ararat 6-0 20.714
  2. Camden Hills 6-0 17.449
  3. Skowhegan 4-0 16.735
  4. Mesalonskee 3-0 13.878
  5. Mt. Blue 3-3 10.102
  6. Brewer 2-3 9.898
  7. Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 3-3 8.367
  8. Edward Little 2-5 7.857
  9. Oxford Hills 2-4 5.816
  10. Lewiston 3-3 4.592
  11. Brunswick 1-4 4.082
  12. Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-6 0.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Nokomis 5-1 29.962
  2. Belfast 4-0 15.275
  3. Leavitt 4-0 14.082
  4. Cony 3-2-1 11.199
  5. Gardiner 4-1 8.846
  6. Old Town 2-2 5.816
  7. Erskine Academy 1-3 0.714
  8. Hermon 1-4 0.714
  9. Waterville 1-4 0.714
  10. Lawrence 0-5 0.000
  11. Oceanside 0-5 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Foxcroft Academy 4-0 18.980
  2. Mountain Valley 4-1 8.061
  3. Dexter 3-1 6.531
  4. MCI 4-3 5.306
  5. Stearns/Schenck 3-1 5.204
  6. Winslow 2-2-1 4.847
  7. Piscataquis 2-2 2.755
  8. Orono 2-2 1.429
  9. Dirigo 1-5 0.714
  10. Central 0-2 0.000
  11. Mattanawcook Academy 0-4 0.000

Class A South Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Biddeford 4-0 26.531
  2. Cheverus 5-0 22.449
  3. Thornton Academy 4-1 20.408
  4. Sanford/Kennebunk 3-2 10.918
  5. Noble 5-1 7.551
  6. Falmouth 3-3 6.837
  7. Marshwood 4-1 5.510
  8. Gorham 2-3 4.796
  9. Windham 2-3 4.082
  10. Bonny Eagle 1-4 2.041
  11. Massabesic 1-4 0.714
  12. Scarborough 1-4 0.714
  13. Portland/Deering 0-4 0.000
  14. South Portland/Westbrook 0-5 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Yarmouth 6-0 27.755
  2. Freeport 5-0 13.163
  3. Greely 4-1 11.327
  4. Cape Elizabeth 4-1 11.122
  5. York 1-4 1.939
  6. Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1-3 1.939
  7. Poland 1-4 1.939
  8. Fryeburg Academy 1-3 1.939
  9. Lake Region 1-4 0.714
  10. Lincoln Academy 1-3 0.714
  11. Morse 0-4 0.000

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Boothbay 4-1 14.796
  2. Spruce Mountain 4-0 11.939
  3. Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-3 6.684
  4. Lisbon 3-0 6.224
  5. Winthrop 3-1 4.388
  6. Waynflete 3-1 3.265
  7. Wells 3-1 3.265
  8. Oak Hill 1-5 1.837
  9. Sacopee Valley 1-3 0.714
  10. Telstar 0-5 0.000
  11. Traip Academy 0-6 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

Categories: High School Field Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket