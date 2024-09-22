High School Field Hockey Scores – September 21

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 21st.

Biddeford 11 Noble 0

Brewer 1 Camden Hills 0

Brunswick 4 Bangor 0

Cony 5 York 0

Erskine Academy 9 Oceanside 1

Gorham 2 Falmouth 0

Messalonske 4 Lewiston 1

Mount Ararat 1 Mount Blue 0

Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Skowhegan 3 Oxford Hills 0

Yarmouth 8 Fryeburg Academy 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

