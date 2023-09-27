High School Girls’ and Boy’s Soccer Scores – Tuesday September 26

Here are the High School Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 26th.

Girls' Scores

Bangor 2 Messalonskee 0

Belfast 7 Mount View 0

Brunswick 5 Mt. Ararat 2

Buckfield 5 Vinalhaven 0

Camden Hills 4 Mount Blue 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Erskine Academy 2 Leavitt 0

Fort Kent 6 Ashland 0

Greely 1 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Houlton 10 Calais 0

Lake Region 2 Freyburg 1 (Double OT)

Lawrence 5 Cony 2

Lee Academy 2 Shead 1

Medomak Valley 4 Waterville 2

Mount Abram 0 Mountain Valley 0

Oceanside 1 Lincoln Academy 0

Old Town 8 MDI 0

Oxford Hills 6 Edward Little 3

Portland 5 Biddeford 3

Rangeley Lakes 7 Telstar 1

Richmond 2 Temple Academy 0

St. Dominic 2 Waynflete 0

Wells 3 Sacopee Valley 1

Winslow 2 Nokomis 0

Yarmouth 1 Freeport 0

Caribou - John Bapst

Sumner - Foxcroft Academy

Berwick Academy - Gann Academy

Biddeford - Portland

Traip - York

Boys' Scores

Bangor 2 Messalonskee 1

Bonny Eagle 1 Westbrook 0

Brunswick 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Buckfield 8 Vinalhaven 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Central 3 Bangor Christian 2

Deering 4 Kennebunk 2

Erskine Academy 7 Leavitt 0

Fryeburg 8 North Yarmouth Academy 1

GSA 8 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Gorham 2 Cheverus 0

Greely 7 Lake Region 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Oceanside 2

Medomak Valley 4 Waterville 2

Mount View 6 Belfast 2

Noble 1 Sanford 1

Oxford Hills 6 Edward Little 3

Penobscot Valley 3 Penquis Valley 2

Portland 3 Scarborough 0

Richmond 8 Temple Academy 0

Schenck 11 Katahdin 1

Skowhegan 1 Hampden Academy 1

Telstar 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

Wells 3 Sacopee Valley 1

Windham 1 Falmouth 1

Winslow 8 Nokomis 2

York 2 Traip 1

Calais - Jonesport-Beals

Greenville - Dexter

Machias - Deer Isle-Stonington

Thornton - Massabesic

Biddeford - South Portland

Yarmouth - Freeport

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com