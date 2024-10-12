High School Soccer Scores – Friday October 11

Here are the Girls' and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 11th.

Girls' Scores

Camden Hills 9 Edward Little 1

Fort Kent 4 Ashland 1

Hall-Dale 3 Mount Ararat 1

Leavitt 2 Monmouth Academy 1

Madawaska 4 Houlton 3

Madison 2 Penquis 0

Maranacook 3 Wells 1

Marshwood 1 South Portland 0

Messalonskee 1 Mount Blue 0

Old Town 1 Ellsworth 0

Orono 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 2 Bangor Christian 0

Winslow 3 Mount View 0

Woodland 4 Penobscot Valley 0

Boys' Scores

Biddeford 4 Bonny Eagle 2

Bucksport 1 Sumner 0

Calais 6 Shead 0

Carrabec 1 Valley 0

Cheverus 1 Marshood 0

Mount Ararat 1 Hall-Dale 0

Mountain Valley 1 Buckfield 1

Sanford 5 Massabesic 1

South Portland 1 Thornton Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 3 Wiscasset 1

Wells 2 Maranacook 1

Westbrook 3 Noble 0

Windham 2 Portland 1

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

