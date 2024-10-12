High School Soccer Scores – Friday October 11
Here are the Girls' and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 11th.
Girls' Scores
- Camden Hills 9 Edward Little 1
- Fort Kent 4 Ashland 1
- Hall-Dale 3 Mount Ararat 1
- Leavitt 2 Monmouth Academy 1
- Madawaska 4 Houlton 3
- Madison 2 Penquis 0
- Maranacook 3 Wells 1
- Marshwood 1 South Portland 0
- Messalonskee 1 Mount Blue 0
- Old Town 1 Ellsworth 0
- Orono 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Penobscot Valley 2 Bangor Christian 0
- Winslow 3 Mount View 0
- Woodland 4 Penobscot Valley 0
Boys' Scores
- Biddeford 4 Bonny Eagle 2
- Bucksport 1 Sumner 0
- Calais 6 Shead 0
- Carrabec 1 Valley 0
- Cheverus 1 Marshood 0
- Mount Ararat 1 Hall-Dale 0
- Mountain Valley 1 Buckfield 1
- Sanford 5 Massabesic 1
- South Portland 1 Thornton Academy 0
- Spruce Mountain 3 Wiscasset 1
- Wells 2 Maranacook 1
- Westbrook 3 Noble 0
- Windham 2 Portland 1
