High School Soccer Scores – October 3

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 3rd.

Girls' Scores

Brewer 1 Hampden Academy 0

Bucksport 3 MDI 2

Calais 3 Narraguagugus 0

Cheverus 7 Massabesic 0

Edward Little 2 Messalonskee 1

Erskine Academy 1 Cony 0

Freeport 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Gorham 2 Falmouth 0

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Waynflete 2

Katahdin 5 Schenck 0

Kennebunk 3 Portland 0

Madison 8 Dirigo 0

Oceanside 5 Belfast 1

Mt. Ararat 8 Lewiston 1

Poland 0 Leavitt 0

Rangeley 2 Pine Tree Academy 1

South Portland 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Sumner 9 Searsport 0

Thornton Academy 5 Biddeford 1

Wells 2 Morse 1

Windham 3 Deering 1

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 2 Machias 1

Edward Little 1 Messalonskee 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Bucksport 0

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Waynflete 1

Hall-Dale 4 Maranacook 1

Hodgdon 1 Central 0

Leavitt 1 Poland 0

Medomak Valley 3 Erskine Academy 1

Morse 9 Lake Region 1

Mount Abram 5 Mountain Valley 0

Mount Ararat 1 Lewiston 1

Mount View 3 GSA 1

Oceanside 5 Belfast 1

PCHS 9 East Grand 0

St. Dominic 5 Isleboro 2

Southern Aroostook 5 Shead 2

Woodland 3 Lee Academy 1

Valley 3 Pine Tree Academy 2

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

