High School Soccer Scores October 8

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 8th.

Girls' Scores

Belfast 2 Lawrene 2

Bucksport 2 Central 0

Brunswick 5 Edward Little 1

Central 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Erskine Academy 4 Winslow 1

Falmouth 2 Scarborough 1

Fort Kent 9 Caribou 0

Freeport 3 Waynflete 0

Gardiner 7 Cony 0

Gorham 8 Biddeford 0

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Lincoln Academy 2

Hodgdon 10 Schenck 4

John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 0

Lake Region 3 Morse 1

Medomak Valley 1 Oceanside 0

Messalonskee 1 Lewiston 0

Mount Ararat 5 Mount Blue 0

Portland 3 Massabesic 0

Sanford 3 Bonny Eagle 1

South Portland 1 Thornton Academy 1

Waterville 6 Nokomis 1

Windham 3 Cheverus 1

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 8 Lee Academy 6

Belfast 5 Lawrence 1

Brunswick 2 Edward Little 1

Caribou 5 Fort Kent 0

Cony 1 Gardiner 0

Easton 6 Hodgdon 0

Fort Fairfield 4 Central 1

Freeport 1 Waynflete 1

GSA 8 Penquis 0

Greenville 9 Dexter 4

Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 1

Lewiston 5 Messalonskee 0

Lincoln Academy 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Shead 2

Medomak Valley 1 Oceanside 1

Morse 3 Wells 1

Penobscot Valley 2 Woodland 0

Piscataquis 4 Southern Aroostook 1

Presque Isle 7 Old Town 0

Waterville 10 Nokomis 1

Winslow 5 Erskein Academy 2

