High School Soccer Scores – Saturday October 14

There are just a few days remaining in the Maine High School 2023 Soccer Regular Season. Here are the scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Saturday, October 14th.

Girls Scores

Ashland 8 Washburn 0

Biddeford 1 Deering 0

Brewer 3 Skowhegan 1

Brewster Academy 9 Gould Academy 0

Buckfield 1 Rangeley Lakes 0

Camden Hills 6 Lewiston 0

Central 3 Dexter 2

Cheverus 2 Windham 2

Deering 1 Westbrook 0

Dirigo 3 Wiscasset 0

Central Aroostook 10 Woodland 0

Falmouth 1 Gorham 1

Greely 1 Hall-Dale 0

Greenville 3 Schenck 1

Hermon 7 Caribou 0

Katahdin 2 Shead 1

Kennebunk 1 Massabesic 0

Lake Region 1 Leavitt 1

Mattanawcook Academy 3 Fort Fairfield 0

Medomak Valley 5 Morse 1

Mount Abram 4 Oak Hill 1

Mt. Ararat 3 Mt. Blue 0

Noble 2 Marshwood 0

NYA 5 Monmouth Academy 0

Oceanside 8 Mount View 0

Old Town 9 MDI 0

Oxford Hills 3 Edward Little 1

Pine Tree Academy 3 Valley 0

Portland 1 South Portland 0

Presque Isle 2 John Bapst 0

Searsport 2 East Grand 1

Washington Academy 1 Sumner 0

Waynflete 9 Sacopee Valley 1

Wells 0 Maranacook 0

Yarmouth 2 York 0

Lee Academy - Piscataquis

Temple Academy - Carrabec

Boys Scores



Ashland 3 Washburn 2

Bucksport 8 Sumner 2

Calais 2 Machias 0

Caribou 7 Hermon 5

Carrabec 5 Temple Academy 0

Dexter 10 Spruce Mountain 2

Dirigo 3 Searsport 0

Edward Little 3 Oxford Hills 1

Fort Fairfield 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 5 Orono 2

Freyburg 6 Wells 1

Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 1

GSA 1 Washington Academy 1

Katahdin 2 Lee Academy 0

Leavitt 4 Lake Region 2

Lewiston 1 Camden Hills 0

Lincoln Academy 2 York 2

Monmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 1

Mount Abram 1 Greely 0

Mount Ararat 7 Mount Blue 0

Mount View 3 Oceanside 2

Penobscot Valley 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Richmond 2 Isleboro 0

Schenck 4 Greenville 2

Shead 3 Southern Aroostook 1

Skowhegan 1 Brewer 0

Traip 3 Oak Hill 2

Windham 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Winslow 3 Waterville 1

Van Buren 8 East Grand 0

Berwick Academy - Tilton School

Woodland - Washburn

Piscataquis - Bangor Christian

Brunswick - Bangor

Penobscot Valley - Deer Isle-Stonington

Hebron Academy - Kents Hill