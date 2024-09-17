High School Soccer Scores – September 16

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 16th.

Girl's Scores

Bangor 6 Brewer 0

Bangor Christian 4 Piscataquis 1

Carrabec 4 Rangley 2

Central 3 Wisdom 1

Dexter 8 GSA 1

Greely 7 Waynflete 0

Hodgdon 9 Woodland 1

Madison 11 Vinalhaven 0

Maranacook 6 Monmouth Academy 1

North Yarmouth Academy 7 Lake Region 0

Sumner 5 Searsport 2

Winthrop 2 Oak Hill 1

Boy's Scores

Bangor 8 Brewer 0

Buckfield 4 Spruce Mountain 0

Bucksport 3 MCI 2

Carrabec 5 Rangeley 1

Cheverus 5 Sanford 1

Falmouth 2 Deering 1

Gorham 4 Kennebunk 1

Greely 5 Waynflete 0

Noble 2 Massabesic 0

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Lake Region 2

Penquis 2 Narraguagus 1

Piscataquis 9 Southern Aroostook 1

Portland 7 Bonny Eagle 1

Scarborough 9 Thornton Academy 1

Schenck 4 Dexter 3

Temple 7 Valley 2

Windham 1 Westbrook 0

Wisdom 5 Central 1

