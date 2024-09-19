High School Soccer Scores &#8211; September 18

High School Soccer Scores – September 18

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 18th.

Girl's Scores

  • Brewer 1 Ellsworth 0
  • Central 1 Penobscot Valley 0
  • Dexter 10 Searsport 0
  • Erskine Academy 3 Belfast 0
  • Greely 2 Freeport 0
  • Hall-Dale 5 Oak Hill 1
  • Madison 5 Carrabec 0
  • Old Town 7 Orono 0
  • Temple Academy  6 Dirigo 0
  • Waterville 5 Cony 2

Boy's Scores

  • Biddeford 1 South Portland 0
  • Calais 4 Schenck 1
  • Carrabec 4 Greenville 2
  • Gorham 5 Cheverus 1
  • Katahdin 2 Hodgdon 1
  • Kennebunk 5 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Mattanawcook Academy 4 Ashland 2
  • Narraguagus 1 Bucksport 0
  • Noble 0 Thornton Academy 0
  • Portland 8 Massabesic 0
  • Windham 2 Deering 0

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

To vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week Click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket