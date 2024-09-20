High School Soccer Scores – September 19

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 19th.

Girl's Scores

Bangor 5 John Bapst 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Noble 2

Buckfield 5 Richmond 1

Bucksport 8 Washington Academy 0

Camden Hills 5 Brunswick 2

Cape Elizabeth 2 Yarmouth 0

Cheverus 7 Westbrook 1

Cony 0 Mount View 0

Edward Little 1 Skowhegan 1

Erskine Academy 9 Watterville 3

Falmouth 5 Kennebunk 1

Gorham 5 Marshwood 3

Hermon 6 Hampden Academy 0

Lake Region 1 Fryeburg Academy 0

Lewiston 3 Oxford Hills 2

MCI 2 Nokomis 1

Massabesic 6 Biddeford 4

Medomak Valley 3 Belfast 0

Messalonskee 2 Mount Blue 1

Morse 2 Gardiner 1

NYA 6 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Oceanside 1 Lawrence 0

Poland 5 Sacopee Valley 1

Saint Dominic 2 Old Orchard Beach 0

Sanford 1 Deering 0

Thornton Academy 4 Portland 0

Traip Academy 3 Wells 0

Windham 3 South Portland 0

Woodland 6 Narraguagus 0

Boy's Scores

Bangor Christian 3 Penobscot Valley 2

Camden Hills 3 Brunswick 2

Edward Little 8 Skowhegan 0

Ellsworth 3 Brewer 1

Fryeburg Academy 8 Lake Region 0

GSA 7 Penquis 1

Hall-Dale 4 Oak Hill 1

Hampden Academy 2 Hermon 1

John Bapst 2 Bangor 0

Lee Academy 11 Jonesport Beals 3

Lewiston 4 Oxford Hills 0

Maranacook 5 Mountain Valley 2

Medomak Valley 3 Belfast 0

Messalonskee 4 Mt. Blue 3

Monmouth Academy 4 Winthrop 1

Morse 3 Gardiner 0

Mount Ararat 4 Lisbon 0

Mount View 4 Cony 0

MDI 6 Old Town 1

Nokomis 3 MCI 1

Oceanside 4 Lawrence 0

Orono 3 Central 1

Richmond 3 Buckfield 0

St. Dominic's 6 Isleborono 1

Valley 7 Rangeley 1

Waterville 7 Erskine Academy 1

