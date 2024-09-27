High School Soccer Scores – September 26

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Thursday, September 26th throughout the State of Maine.

Note - Many games were postponed because of the rain throughout the State.

Girl's Scores

Falmouth 2 South Portland 1

Kennebunk 0 Deering 0

Marshwood 2 Massabesic 0

Messlonskee 1 Skowhegan 0

Yarmouth 2 Waynflete 0

Boy's Scores

Central 2 Bucksport 1

Gardiner 4 Cony 0

Washburn 2 Katahdin 2

