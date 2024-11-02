High School Soccer Semifinal Scores – Friday November 1

Here are the Boys' and Girls' Maine High School Soccer Semifinal Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Friday, November 1st.

Girls

Class A South

#2 Scarborough defeated #3 Gorham 4-2

Class C North

#1 Fort Kent defeated #4 Central 6-0

Class D North

#1 Ashland defeated #5 Fort Fairfield 3-0

Class D South

#1 Buckfield defeated #5 Old Orchard Beach 5-1 (Thursday Oct. 31)

#3 Monmouth Academy defeated #2 St. Dominic 1-0

8-Person North

#4 GSA defeated #1 Hodgdon 2-1

#2 Dexter defeated #3 Shead 5-0

8-Person South

#2 Madison defeated #6 Greenville 8-0

Boys

Class A North

#1 Camden Hills defeated #5 Edward Little 1-0

Class D North

#3 Fort Fairfield defeated #2 Madawaska 3-2

#4 Easton defeated #8 Wisdom 2-1

Class D South

#2 Monmouth Academy defeated #3 Buckfield 6-2

#1 Richmond defeated #4 St. Dominic 2-1

8-Person North

#1 Calais defeated #4 Schenck 5-1

#2 Piscataquis defeated #6 Southern Aroostook 3-1

8-Person South

#2 Greeville defeated #3 Pine Tree Academy 3-1

#1 Carrabec defeated #5 Temple Academy 2-0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th.

Get our free mobile app

[carbongallery id="66bd0a621ee4860675a09f